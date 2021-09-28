VIDEO: Female Muslim preacher performs deliverance to free a man used for rituals

A video showing an unidentified female Muslim preacher in hijab imitating pastors in casting out demons and sickness has surfaced.

In the video seen by NewsDay on Tuesday, the preacher was seen conducting deliverance for some people.

In the video an old Muslim man was seen seeking help to rid him of spirits which he believes are caused by black magic.

In the video, the man can be seen rocking backwards and forwards as the female Muslim preacher and some of her followers chant verses from the Quran to banish the demonic entity.

At some point, the female preacher poured water on the body of the man to free him from the spell.

