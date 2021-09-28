VIDEO: Popular Igbo masquerade, Otakagu begs Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

One of the most popular masquerades in the South-east, Otakagu Arunsi Aguluzigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the feelings of the Ndigbo and ensure quick release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Aguluzigbo is known for preaching and talking on issues of Igbo interest.

In a trending video recorded in Igbo, Aguluzigbo noted that President Buhari should consider the release of Kanu as a matter of utmost national importance.

The masquerade defended Kanu’s agitation for Biafra, saying if things were working well in Nigeria, Kanu would not be an issue for the government.

Aguluzigbo noted that the Igbos were the most marginalized in the country.



