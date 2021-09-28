NEWS
VIDEO: Popular Igbo masquerade, Otakagu begs Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu
One of the most popular masquerades in the South-east, Otakagu Arunsi Aguluzigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the feelings of the Ndigbo and ensure quick release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Aguluzigbo is known for preaching and talking on issues of Igbo interest.
In a trending video recorded in Igbo, Aguluzigbo noted that President Buhari should consider the release of Kanu as a matter of utmost national importance.
The masquerade defended Kanu’s agitation for Biafra, saying if things were working well in Nigeria, Kanu would not be an issue for the government.
Aguluzigbo noted that the Igbos were the most marginalized in the country.
VIDEO: Female Muslim preacher performs deliverance to free a man used for rituals
A video showing an unidentified female Muslim preacher in hijab imitating pastors in casting out demons and sickness has surfaced.
In the video seen by NewsDay on Tuesday, the preacher was seen conducting deliverance for some people.
In the video an old Muslim man was seen seeking help to rid him of spirits which he believes are caused by black magic.
In the video, the man can be seen rocking backwards and forwards as the female Muslim preacher and some of her followers chant verses from the Quran to banish the demonic entity.
At some point, the female preacher poured water on the body of the man to free him from the spell.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/561913621690757
Buhari makes fresh appointments for federal agencies, ICPC, RMAFC
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new five Commissioner-nominees to fill vacant positions at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
The nominees for appointment include: Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).
Buhari, who wrote to the Senate to confirm five Commissioner nominees, also urged the Upper Chamber to confirm another nominee for appointment as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
The President’s requests were contained in two separate letters read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor at plenary.
In one of the letters the President explained that his request for confirmation of his nominees for appointment in ICPC was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
While in the second letter, Buhari requested the Upper Chamber to confirm the appointment of Engr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, representing Bauchi State.
The request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the President noted.
Supreme Court Judge, Justice Oseji dies less than one year after appointment
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has lost one of its Justices to the cold hands of death in the early hours of Tuesday 28th September, 2021 after a protracted illness.
Hon. Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji who was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn-in on Friday, 6th Nov, 2020, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now.
A statement by the Director of Press and Information, Dr Akamde Festus and made available to our correspondent in Abuja confirmed the death.
Justice Oseji who hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State, was born in Jos, Plateau State on 2nd June, 1954 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji.
He attended Nigerian People’s High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980. He was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and had his LLB Degree in 1984; and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985
Justice Oseji had a brief working stint with the Legal Aid Council before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the Delta State Judiciary in January 1994. He was appointed High Court Judge in Delta state on 9th November, 1998; and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench on 16th July, 2010. He became Supreme Court Justice on Friday 6th November, 2020.
