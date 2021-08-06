LIFESTYLES
Unmarried women are happier and live longer
Turns out marriage may not be the best option for women.
And for men, it’s the total opposite.
For the longest time, many women have held the belief that marriage might be the key to a happier and more fulfilling life.
However, as we continued to evolve, some of us turned our backs on that belief and chose to find other ways of achieving that much sought-after happiness, choosing to rather focus on self-love and drinking tall glasses of wine.
And as it turns out, we may have been on to something. That is, according to the findings of a study conducted by behavioural science professor at the London school of Economics, Paul Dolan.
Kris Jenner is “happy” with Corey Gamble, but doesn’t want to get married again because she’s worried marriage will “mess up” her romance.
According to Guardian, in his latest book Happy Ever After, Paul used data from the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), which compared the happiness levels of a group of unmarried, married, divorced, widowed, and separated adults to find his outcome – women who choose not to get married and not to have kids will not only be happier, but healthier too.
Who knew.
Paul explained to The Guardian that married couples had initially been “happier” when asked about their happiness levels, while their partners were in the same room as them. However, as soon as their partners were away from view, the truth came out.
Most of them had confessed to being “miserably” married. People who were unmarried were considerably happier.
“Married people are happier than other population subgroups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are. When the spouse is not present: f** miserable,” he said while speaking at the Hay Festival.
Paul also went on to explain that marriage, unlike for women, is good for men. The reason for this according to him, is that when married, men “take less risk, earn more money and live a little longer”.
“If you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother,” he says.
One might attribute that to the patriarchy that has, for many decades, put some men under the impression that their wives should be treated as less than, but that’s a conversation for another day.
Shelley Lewin, Cape Town-based relationship expert and life coach, thinks the reason why women who remain unmarried are happier is because they can form the same kind of bonds with friends they would have with a husband, while men on the other hand, only show their emotional sides to their partners
“All human beings need to connect and bond. It is in our DNA and we are social beings regardless of gender,” she says.
“Generally speaking, women are nurturers and can create a ‘tribe’ or ‘sisterhood’ with other women, which fulfills their need to connect and bond without the need to marry and have kids.
“Men generally tend to be emotionally vulnerable only with their partners which is why the results might be reflecting these stats,” she adds.
Women who remained unmarried after the age of thirty (and even younger) were previously often frowned upon by society, but at least now you can take comfort in the fact that marriage need not be the be-all and end-all of life.
Hopefully this will also take off some of that pressure that mom’s been putting on you.
A blood test to predict when you will die!
A test has been developed that is 83% accurate in determining when you will die.
According to Metro, the research looked at 16 years’ worth of data and during the time of the study, 5,512 of the participants died.
Academics from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing analysed the blood of 44,168 adults between 18 and 109 years old.
The men and women were all of European descent and involved in other studies.
‘It’s a marker of your current health and physical vulnerability. The test does not predict how long you will live as you have a hand in it yourself.’ researcher Dr Joris Deelan said.
‘If the blood test indicates your physical vulnerability, if it tells you how long you’ll live – and your family see that and you change your lifestyle – you could live twice as long.’
The scientists will now carry out further research in the hope they can develop a blood test that can one-day be used to tailor treatment, including determining if a patient is too frail for surgery, Metro reported.
Why women don’t like wearing panties!
HERE’S the naked truth about why women are resorting to rocking their birthday suits.
More and more women are becoming comfortable in their skin.
Popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat are seeing many more women displaying their beautiful bodies.
This act of confidence is exactly what has led women to putting their panties aside and going commando.
Recent stats have shown that some women are no longer wearing their panties and G-strings, and here’s why:
1. It’s great for working out
Many women choose to work out without underwear as a way to keep things breathable down there. According to gym stats, some women prefer to go commando during running, elliptical, spinning and kickboxing classes.
2. It’s great for relationships
Another popular reason for women going commando is to add some excitement to their relationship. It’s a fun, flirty and exciting moment when you’re on a date and you lean over to whisper that you’re not wearing any underwear.
3.Travel lighter
Less underwear means more room for packing while travelling.
Regular sex keeps the punani healthy
They say too much of a good thing is not good for you, right?
Well, not according to recent research that reveals having a lot of sex can be good for the punani.
This is besides the known benefits such as burning calories, reducing stress and boosting immunity.
According to sex expert Dr Hilda Hutcherson, sex keeps the punani alive and lubricated, especially as women get older and oestrogen levels go down.
Dr Hutcherson explained that sexual activity kept blood flowing down there, and decreased some of the changes caused by menopause.
The doctor further conceded that all kind of sexual activities could be beneficial.
Additionally, a lot of gynaecologists are currently recommending vibrators to increase blood flow to the punani.
As women age, experts agree that having regular sex strengthens the pelvic muscle. Even with menopause on the horizon, some women give birth during that decade, too.
Essentially, your 40s can be marked by fertility or the end of it.
