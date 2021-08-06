NEWS
Christians storm demolished EYN church, pass vote of no confidence on CAN chairman
Over 50 pastors and thousands of youth groups mostly from different denominational Churches on Friday converged at the demolished site of Local Church of Brethren, LCB, under Ekkliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), a.k.a Church of Brethren Maduganari ward in Borno State to pray and seek God’s intervention.
DAILY POST reports that the Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) on Thursday demolished EYN church for allegedly flouting land laws.
The church members who were not happy with the outing of BOGIS and what happened on Thursday that led to shooting of church members called on the Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to immediately reconstruct the destroyed Church building.
This is coming at the instances where Borno State Governor, Zulum on Thursday in a state wide broadcast appealed for calm, and ordered for immediate investigation into the matter, so as to punish anyone found wanting.
The governor has equally delegated his Deputy, Umar Kadafur who visited the victims in the hospital and ordered for settlement of their medical bills.
Addressing journalists at the demolished site of the Church on Friday, the pastor in-charge of EYN Maduganari, Reverend Shawulu Auta Ndahi, condemned the killing of one of his church members who attempted to protect the Church from demolition, stressing that, there is nothing worth on earth that can compensate life.
“We have gathered here today to express our displeasure over what has happened to our Church and its members.
“Yesterday (Thursday) at about 11am, we received a distress call that some officials of BOGIS in company of some CJTF and graders came and demolished our Church with all facilities destroyed
“In the process, some of our members started hurling stones at the officials of BOGIS, before Some CJTF members opened fire after seizing their communication gadgets, which led to the killing of Mr. Ezekiel Bitrus. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
In view of this unwholesome conduct, we are hereby displaying all our Certificate of Occupancy and other relevant documents used in acquiring this land which are legal documents.
“Therefore, as a Church which believes in peace and unity, we have some immediate demands from Governor Zulum to; immediately reconstruct our demolished Church and other facilities including our pure water factory.
“Although, there is nothing on earth that can compensate for life, we requested the state government to immediately assist the families of the deceased and those who sustained gunshot wounds currently receiving treatment at a state Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.
“We called on the state government to immediately remove Engineer Adam Bababe from heading BOGIS which is an agency of government tasked with responsibility of land maintenance.
“The Church which has 99% of its membership and citizens of Borno, also want the state government to lift the ban on teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in all our primary and secondary schools as it has been the practice in the past, as the constitution allows for freedom of worship in the country,” the cleric stated.
Also in his own address, the Youth CAN Chairman Metro, Mr. Sunday Ishaku, while making his condemnation on behalf of Christian youth groups, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and quick recovery for those who sustained injuries during the avoidable fracas.
Ishaku, however, passed a vote of no confidence on the CAN Chairman led by Bishop Naga, whom he allegedly took some officials/individuals to meet with Governor Zulum some hours after the incident at the Government House just for their selfish interest.
“We are disappointed with the CAN leadership under the Chairmanship of Bishop Mohammed Naga, because as I address you today, Bishop Naga has failed to officially come out with a statement regarding this unwholesome treatment meted to us by BOGIS and men of CJTF,” Ishaku alleged.
Suspected cultists behead KwaraPoly student
Suspected cultists have killed a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin simply identified as Olawale.
The head of Olawale which was cut off elsewhere by the suspected cultists was kept in a black nylon bag and dropped in the Challenge area of Ilorin.
Olawale who was a student of Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin also sells and repairs phones at Challenge in Ilorin before he was killed.
Shop owners and friends of Olawale were shocked to see his head in the black nylon bag, flung in a place not far from his shop.
One of the male shop owners who craved anonymity said in an interview with Vanguard,”We saw a black nylon bag with blood oozing out of it when we came to open shop. The nylon bag was dropped when nobody was here.
“It was in an attempt to know the cause of the blood that we discovered that it was a human head and it happened to be that of Olawale who used to be one of us. We still saw him yesterday”
Also, the mother who confirmed the development expressed her agonies in an interview with journalists.
According to the mother, “Olawale left home past 8pm on Monday morning. But when he didn’t return on time which was unusual of him, I called his number several times but there was no response. We now decided to report at the ‘A’ Division police station and also go to his school and search hospitals if perhaps he had an accident.
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer gives update on IPOB leader after Thursday’s visit
feanyi Ejiofor, the Lead Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client is in high spirits in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Ejiofor disclosed this in a statement on his verified Facebook page on Thursday evening.
He said: “I just left the DSS Headquarters now along with my colleagues, after our routine visit to Our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is strong in his convictions, and very much high in spirit.
“He extended his best compliments/wishes to millions of his supporters across the World, fans and all Umuchineke.
“Your prayers and supplications formed part of his larger request.
“Our interactions dwelt much on our professional services, which highlights remain private.
“May the Mighty Name of Chukwuokike be praised forever. Victory is certainly ours. Thank you all and remain blessed.”
Things not getting better in Nigeria, Sultan cries out
The Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has lamented that things are not getting better in the country.
He spoke in Gombe during the 3rd Conference of the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), an amalgamation of about 52 Da’awa groups in Gombe.
The Sultan, who lamented over the high cost of living and insecurity bedevilling the country, said action must be taken by political leaders and elite to address the issues.
“We must tell ourselves the home truth and stop deceiving ourselves that things are getting better. The truth is, things are not getting better. Therefore, the earlier we know things are not getting better the better for us, so that we can sit down and find means and ways of solving our problems.
“We must work hard to tackle the insecurity, hunger, poverty and all the negative things afflicting our great country. We have problems, yes we know we have problems and I have said it before that things are not just normal and right in this country, but we can make things normal and right by Allah’s wish, so we have to work hard,” he said.
“People are suffering and we have few people that have so much and too many people that have nothing, yet we are not helping the poor,” he added.
He advised the government to get adequate food supply and store, so as to sell at a much subsidised rate to the common man.
The monarch emphasised that without food, the country cannot experience peace, security and development, “And without development we are just a bunch of people sitting down.”
Abubakar admonished leaders to take leadership as a challenge that God has given to them, and, “therefore, do good to the people in order to get admitted into Paradise in the hereafter.”
He also lamented that the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has been meeting quarterly to discuss the same issues.
“We are discussing the same issues again and again without implementing what we have been discussing. That shows that something is wrong with us as leaders and we must sit down and find those things that are wrong with us, to tackle the insecurity before it envelops and devours all of us,” he warned.
The monarch also admonished religious leaders to stop being sentimental on their pulpits by misleading people for monetary gain or to get more followers.
