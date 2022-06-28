PDP gives Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify his recent comments on Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given former President Olusegun Obasanjo, 24 hours to clarify his recent comments on regretting picking Atiku Abubakar as vice-presidential candidate.

Obasanjo had said picking a running mate in 1999 was one of the mistakes he has made in his life.

“One thing that has happened to me is that God has never disappointed me and that is very important. For instance, one of the mistakes I made was picking a number two when I was going to become president,” Obasanjo said.

Atiku, who is the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election, was vice-president to Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

However, speaking on Monday at a media briefing in Kaduna, the chairman of the PDP board of trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, told Obasanjo to clarify his statement within 48 hours.

“I wish to appeal to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said, whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

“Although, he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps becuase he truncated his third term agenda, in any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 insha Allah,” Jibrin said.