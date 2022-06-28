Christian Eriksen finally picks his next club as PSG rejects Juventus’ bid for Argentina star

Brentford midfielder, Christian Eriksen has chosen Manchester United over other suitors who have shown interest in him.

According to the Mirror, Eriksen has chosen United as his next club.

The Denmark international was said to be contemplating offers from both Manchester United, Brentford, Everton and Tottenham.

But he is said to have finally settled on Erik ten Hag’s team.

Meanwhile, Juventus bid for Paris Saints’s Paredes has been rejected, according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur.

The Old Lady’s latest offer for Leandro Paredes was rejected by PSG as the French champions hope to get 25m euros for the Argentine.

Juventus have only offered just 13m euros.