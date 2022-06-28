Connect with us

Policemen shoot two commuters Lagos -Abeokuta Expressway

20 hours ago

Some yet-to-be-identified men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State command, have reportedly killed two commuters, a truck driver and his motor boy, along the Itori axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.
It was gathered that the policemen in their patrol van on Monday met the victims driving against traffic to avoid the bad portion of the road in Ewekoro Local Government, the same offence the cops were also said to be guilty of.

A source said, “When they saw the truck driver, they told him to turn back. The driver was trying to be reluctant and they shot his tyres.”
“This led to an altercation and at the end of the day, the policemen shot dead the truck driver and his motor boy. That was why the youths of Itori blocked the road to protest the unjust killing of the driver and his colleague,” an eyewitness said.
The incident led to disruption of all commercial activities in the area.
For hours, commuters were held in traffic without any end in sight to the traffic jam, which started building up around 4pm.
Many motorists, therefore, used bushy alternative routes, where they were compelled to “settle” area boys before they could progress in their journey.
Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed there was an incident in Itori but he said he was yet to be fully briefed about the incident by the Divisional Police Officer in Itori.

Court grants embattled Rivers Rep, Dagogo, bail after 62 days

18 hours ago

June 28, 2022

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted bail to the embattled lawmaker representing Degema – Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo.

Dagogo, a Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the state for the 2023 elections, was granted bail on Tuesday after been incarcerated for 62 days.

Dagogo was granted bail to the tune of N20 million or a surety in like sum with a landed property worth the same amount.

Justice Chiwendu Nworgu granted Dagogo bail after listening to all arguments by his counsel and counsel to the Rivers State government.

Dagogo was arrested by a team of policemen on April 28, 2022, at the venue of the screening exercise for the PDP’s governorship aspirants in Port Harcourt, less than four days after Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had reportedly declared him wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to disrupt a screening exercise at the party secretariat.

Details later…

BREAKING: Court dismisses fresh bail application for Nnamdi Kanu

18 hours ago

June 28, 2022

Kanu Sues Nigerian Government Over ‘Unconstitutional Extradition, Torture’, Demands N25billion

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a fresh application for bail by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The application was filed pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu, who is currently facing a seven-count charge, had in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), also challenged the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted to him.

He asked the court to set aside the order it made on March 28, 2019, which not only issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but also gave FG the nod to try him in absentia.

The IPOB leader told the court that contrary to FG’s allegation that he jumped bail, he fled for his life after his home town at Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, was invaded by soldiers, which he said led to the death of 28 persons.

While contending that he was denied a fair hearing before his bail was revoked, Kanu attached eight exhibits that included photographs, as well as an affidavit he deposed from Isreal, after he fled from the country.

Meanwhile, dismissing the bail request on Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako said she was not satisfied with the reason the IPOB leader gave for his failure to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

The trial judge noted that from records of the court, Kanu was represented by his lawyer on the day his bail was revoked, likewise his sureties.

“In fact, he sureties told the court that they did not know the whereabouts of the Defendant and even applied to be discharged from the matter.

“Therefore, Defendant was not denied a fair hearing”.

Justices Nyako also held that though a court could vacate a previous order when confronted with a cogent and verifiable reason, “in the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set aside the order.

“The present application amounts to an abuse of court process for attempting to relitigate an issue already decided by the court.

“If the Defendant is dissatisfied, he has the Appeal Court to go to. This application is accordingly dismissed”, Justice Nyako said.

The Judge had also on March 18, declined to release the embattled IPOB leader on bail.

The court maintained that Kanu must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail that was given to him, before he could enjoy another favourable discretion from it.

“Until the issue of the absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached, is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature and it is refused.

“However, the defendant is at liberty to re-file the application”, Justice Nyako said.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till November 14 for mention, to await the outcome of Kanu’s appeal.

Nnamdi Kanu arrives court ahead of bail application hearing

19 hours ago

June 28, 2022

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has arrived the Abuja Federal High Court as his trial resumes.

Kanu was brought to court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IPOB leader is facing trial before Justice Binta Nyako-led court for charges bordering on terrorism.

A few weeks ago, Justice Nyako had struck out some charges from those levelled against Kanu by the Federal Government.

However, the court is expected to rule on Kanu’s bail application today.

Kanu has been locked up by the DSS since he was arrested in June 2021.

The IPOB leader was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria.

