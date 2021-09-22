Fire guts Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters

There was a fire outbreak at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, on Board Street in Lagos State, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The outbreak which occurred on Wednesday was triggered off by an electrical surge while three offices on the 6th floor of the building were reportedly affected

It was learnt that the staff were just settling down for the day’s work when the fire broke out.

An eyewitness who claimed anonymity, said those on the affected floor were asked to stay at a point on the ground floor where head count of those on duty was taken by the safety officers.

The NPA headquarters had previously been set on fire by some hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest which led to a destruction of properties worth billions.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Olaseni Alakija, who confirmed the incident, said officials of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.

Alakija said in line with safety protocols, the affected floor had since been cordoned off and investigations were ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

“The Management of the Authority appreciates the prompt response and professionalism of the Authority’s Fire service and security departments and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and that our operations have not been disrupted in anyway” he said.

