Anti-open grazing law has come to stay, Akeredolu replies El-Rufai
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says the anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay.
Akeredolu said this while responding to the comment of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, who said the law is not implementable.
ALSO READ : El-Rufai mocks southern govs
Speaking through the state commissioner for Information and orientation , Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said El-Rufai was probably quoted out of context.
“There is no wisdom in condemning/banning open grazing, prohibiting inter border movement of cattle in the North, including Kaduna, with an accompanying disapproval of a law that gives bite to same, in another part of the country.”
“For emphasis, any such comment like that of the Kaduna Governor, if indeed he made that statement, merely seeks to encourage anarchy under the guise “of resentment of a Law by affected stakeholders”.
“It’s a ploy beyond the ordinary. It must, however, be noted that the Anti-Grazing Law, especially in Ondo State, has come to stay. It shall be zealously guarded and conscionably deployed to protect all residents of Ondo State, notwithstanding their ethnic and religious biases. Those who have nothing evil to perpetrate have nothing to fear as regards the Law.”
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB threatens one-month lockdown in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatend to impose a one-month lockdown in the South East, if the federal government fails to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court on October 21.
On July 26, the judge of the federal High Court in Abuja, Binta Nyako, adjourned the trial of Kanu until October 21.
This was due to the failure of the federal government to produce him in court.
In a statement signed by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group alleged that the federal government has perfected plans not to bring Kanu to court on the next adjourned date.
IPOB said its “peaceful resolution” towards the trial of Kanu should not be misconstrued as weakness, while stressing that there will be one month lockdown in the south-east, if the federal government fails to bring Kanu to court.
“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great prophet and liberator of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the plot by Nigeria government and DSS in Abuja not to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to court on 21st October 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case,” the statement reads.
“The federal government of Nigeria has again perfected plans not to bringing him to court on that day. Their wicked plan is to perpetually keep him behind bars without trial to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans but they are late.
“If the federal government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lock down for one month. The federal government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more. Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness.
“Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission but Biafrans won’t succumb to their intimidation.
Angry pensioners lock out Ogun SSG over N68bn outstanding gratuity
Pensioners in Ogun State, on Wednesday, shut down the Ogun State secretariat, housing the governor’s office in protest against the non-payment of N68 billion 10 years outstanding gratuity.
The pensioners, under the auspices of Local Government Pensioners Association (LOGPAN) blocked the two main gates of the secretariat, in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, locking out the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi and other civil servants for over four hours.
The protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions such as “gratuities are on sales to pensioners”, “Governor Dapo Abiodun, honour your father and treat Pensioners well” and “Governor Abiodun Abiodun, we don’t deserve this worst humiliation”, among others.
In June, members of LOGPAN had staged a protest to express their grievances.
Addressing journalists, the State Chairman of LOGPAN, Sikiru Ayilara, lamented the alleged inhuman treatments being meted to them by the Abiodun administration.
He accused Abiodun of failing to keep his promises to the pensioners, lamenting that, some of them still earn paltry sum of N3,000 as monthly allowance.
Ayilara described the quarterly payment of N500 million by the governor which according to him would take 34 years to clear all the gratuities as “a wicked act”, which is unacceptable.
He called for the review of the policy by voting N1billion monthly instead of payment of N500m quarterly.
According to him, the association had written 13 letters to the governor seeking his audience to address their demands, “but the governor has remained recalcitrant and unyielding to their demands”.
He listed some of their demands to include, non-payment of gratuities, lateness of pension payment, non-increment in the monthly pensions and discrimination against the members of the association by the government among others.
Ayilara insisted that, it is illegal for the state government to be paying their pension through the Ministry of Finance instead of the Bureau of Local government pensions.
Responding to the pensioners, the SSG, Tokunbo Talabi appealed to the pensioners to be more patient with the government, saying “the government is currently experiencing hard times.”
He assured that the government would look into the demands of the pensioners.
Fire guts Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters
There was a fire outbreak at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, on Board Street in Lagos State, destroying property worth millions of naira.
The outbreak which occurred on Wednesday was triggered off by an electrical surge while three offices on the 6th floor of the building were reportedly affected
It was learnt that the staff were just settling down for the day’s work when the fire broke out.
An eyewitness who claimed anonymity, said those on the affected floor were asked to stay at a point on the ground floor where head count of those on duty was taken by the safety officers.
The NPA headquarters had previously been set on fire by some hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest which led to a destruction of properties worth billions.
Meanwhile, the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Olaseni Alakija, who confirmed the incident, said officials of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.
Alakija said in line with safety protocols, the affected floor had since been cordoned off and investigations were ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.
“The Management of the Authority appreciates the prompt response and professionalism of the Authority’s Fire service and security departments and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and that our operations have not been disrupted in anyway” he said.
