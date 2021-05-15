BBN’s Angel allegedly attacked by Bolt drivers (VIDEO)

Big brother Naija’s contestant, Angel is still reeling in shock after he was harassed and attacked by app-cab driver working for Bolt.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in Lagos.

Angel was reportedly taken into the wrong direction by the driver and he refused to pay.

The taxi driver became angry and started punching and slapping Angel on the face and on the mouth multiple times, leaving him with visible black marks on his neck.

The driver later called his co- drivers , who joined him to assault Angel.

Passers by who were at the scene intervened and tried to calm the driver down to stop him from attacking Angel.

Angel was quickly whisked away from the scene and hidden in the bathroom of a shop close to the scene of the incident.

Sources close to Angel said he was still shaken by the incident.

