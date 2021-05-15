Yoruba Nation protest hits Osogbo

Scores of youths under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United have stormed the streets of Osogbo capital of Osun State to agitate for the Yoruba nation.

The protesters converged on November 27 bridge in the Africa area, Osogbo for the protest.

They marched from the November 27 bridge through Ogo-Oluwa, Aregbe junction, Fakunle, Ola-Iya and Odi Olowo areas.

The protesters carried placards, banners chanting secession songs and distributing handbills to people along the streets.

They are heading to Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Old Garage.

There was heavy security presence in major junctions of Osogbo as men of DSS, Police, JTF, Amotekun and other local operatives were on the ground