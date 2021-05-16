10 things guys really want you to sext

- Boobs. If your mission is to sext, you can’t go wrong with nudity. Guys like full-body shots, but if you can’t be bothered to go through the hassle of an iPhone boudoir shoot, or just don’t want your face in any pics just in case hackers/the NSA/creepy roommates snoop around, close-ups are good too. I mean, not too close up. It shouldn’t feel like a picture in an anatomy textbook.
- Boobs, covered. To be fair, sometimes the suggestion of nudity can be just as exciting. Some strategically placed objects (or your hands) can get him all riled up.
- Detailed, descriptive messages about what you want to do to him later. And by “detailed” and “descriptive,” I don’t mean diagrams. Use lots of adjectives (like “wet” and “hard”) and talk in a lot of detail, as if you were explaining it to someone who’s never had sex before. Also, throw in something about you moaning and/or needing him. If you still don’t know what to do, here’s a Mad Lib to help:
- A fantasy or a sex dream you just had. Just letting him know you’re turned on will turn him on. Horniness is like yawns in that it’s super contagious even if you can’t explain why.
- Tell him you just masturbated. It might sound kind of counterintuitive to let him know you just came without him, but the text “I just came thinking about you” will have him canceling all his plans, faking sick at work, and scrambling to get to your place.
- Any text-only sext at an inappropriate time. Shoot him something sexy (not photos, just words) when you know he’s in a meeting or out at a bar with his friends. He’ll be all, “This feels so wrong.” And it is. It’s super wrong to have a boner while you’re watching Jeremy from accounting walk everyone through a bunch of Powerpoint slides, but he won’t mind.
- A Snapchat doodle. Draw a Batman mask (trust me, it works for some reason) or even just a couple of carefully placed hearts, depending on your level of artistic skill. No matter how good (or bad) you are at drawing, he’ll appreciate the fun.
- A date night plan (with sex included). The evening you planned includes that movie he wants to see, dinner at his favorite restaurant, and then you’re going to take him home and tie him to the bed.
- Send him a porn clip or pic, and let him know that’s what you want to do with him later. Make sure the coast is clear (and he’s not at work or in church or something) and then send him some “inspiration.” Maybe it’s a new position you want to try out, or some light S&M.
- Anything not involving emojis. Trust me, this is solid advice. There are very few ways to screw up a sext. Emojis are one of them.