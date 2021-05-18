5 vagina facts that would make penises jealous

Though half of the world’s population has a vagina, there’s likely a lot you don’t know about this essential piece of reproductive machinery.

We bring you five vagina facts that would make men jealous

When women get turned on in public, no one has to know.

There’s no hiding a raging boner. That must be, ahem, hard on you guys. But ladies don’t need to worry about anyone spying their discreet cloners (ya know, clitoral boner).

2, Vaginas have their own workout gear.

That’s because they are surrounded by muscles that you can flex and strengthen. Kegel exercisers, Ben Wa balls and yoni eggs help you work out the pelvic floor muscles that surround the vaginal canal. Stronger Kegels give you more intense contractions during orgasms. And you can work them on your own, any time, anywhere. (Learn exactly how to do Kegel exercises here.)

3.You can have two of them (sorta).

Embryologically, the vagina forms from two tubular structures that fuse in the middle. The divider along the midline disappears during development. But occasionally it doesn’t, so some women are born with a septum that divides the vagina into two. While some opt to have it removed, others may not even know it’s there. It’ll just push to one side or the other when inserting something, like a tampon, a penis or a dildo.

4. You can put stuff in it.

In the words of Broad City’s Ilana Glazer, it’s nature’s pocket. We don’t recommend using it as a stash box (and can think of at least 18 other things you should never put in your vagina), but there are many wonderful things you can—and should!—put in there. Like clean, loving fingers, hungry tongues, and—yes, ma’am—penises. Have you ever tried to put a penis inside a penis? Neither have we, but it sounds awful.

The vagina is self-cleaning.

While uncircumcised men have to clean under their foreskin to prevent the build-up of smegma that can lead to fungal and bacterial infections, the vagina is basically a self-cleaning oven. It produces natural fluids to flush out bad bacteria and maintain and healthy pH. That’s why you don’t need to—and shouldn’t—douche.