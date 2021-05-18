Nigeria Immigration Service temporarily suspends data capturing, issuance of passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service has placed an embargo on capturing and issuance of passports to applicants till May ending.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede made the announcement on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

He said the decision was taken to clear its backlog.

He added that NIS would not receive fresh applications until the backlogs had been cleared.

Therefore, there will be no fresh trgistrstion for passports in control offices are from Tuesday, till May 31.

He noted that payments for passports will be done online when the portal is opened which will be June.

Many Nigerians have been highly critical of the government over its handling of registration for passports.

Some have to wait for four months to get their passports after registration, blaming the problem on scarcity of booklets.