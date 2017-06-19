2019: Ogun Central APC chair endorses Adeola

In what appears like a political game changer in the race towards Ogun Government House, the Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Kunle Adesina, has thrown his weight behind the speculated ambition of Sen. Solomon Adeola, to be governor of Ogun state come 2019.

Speaking to a crowd at the residence of another APC chieftain and a former member of the House of Representatives Hon. Segun Osibote, in Ijebu-Ife, in Ogun East, over the weekend, at a Ramadan ceremony, Hon. Adesina said it was only fair and just that Ogun West aspirant get the ticket for governor this time around as over the years the position has been monopolised by Egba (Central) and Ijebu (East), adding that in Sen. Adeola he saw a highly qualified and experience aspirant with good record of service in political offices.

The one-time member of the Ogun State House of Assembly traced the successful political history of Sen. Adeola and how he eventually emerged as a Senator of Lagos State after a sojourn for the same post in Ogun West of Ogun State stressing that from all available records and recommendation Senator Adeola is most suited for vie for the governorship slot from Ogun West.