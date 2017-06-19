Rape victim slashes attackers manhood with razor

A rape victim in Katsina state has slashed the manhood of her attacker with a razor blade while attempting to free herself from his grips.

The attacker, Bishir Yau, 30 years of Yargase village in Kankara local government area of the state has also been arraigned before a Katsina senior magistrate court on a rape charge, contrary to section 283 of Penal Code law.

Police told the court on Monday during Bishir’s arraignment that sometime last month, he allegedly lured the victim( Abasiya Tukur),14 years who is residing in the same house with him, into a nearby uncompleted building, and “forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”

The police, through the First Information Report with number; KT/741X/17 , read in court for Bishir’s hearing, added: “On struggling to get herself from him, She (the victim) brought out a razor blade and cut his penis.”

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Kabir Mohammed told the court “It is a case of rape for mention,’’ before pleading that the case be adjourned to another date for mention, revealing that investigation was still in progress on the case.

Hajiya Fadile Dikko of the magistrate court adjourned the case to 19, July 2017, for mention, directing that Bishir be remanded in police custody till then.

She said, “This court will not ask you whether the allegation read and explained to you is true or false as the offence of rape is only triable by the High Court. After police investigation, your case file would be taken to Ministry of Justice for legal advice. If a prima facie case is established against you, then you will be tried at the high court.”

Meanwhile, a sixteen-year-old boy, (Abdulmalik Yau ) of Durbi Ta Kusheyi village in the Mani local government Area has allegedly impregnated a fourteen-year-old girl, (Amina Ahmad) after allegedly raping her.

The boy and the girl are residing in the same house while the incident was reported to the police by the girl’s father, Murtala Lawal.

The boy has however been remanded at the Childrens’ Remand Home on the orders of Hajiya Dikko who directed that he should be kept there till 20, July 2017 when his case would come up before her for mention.