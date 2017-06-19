Students give Adamawa commissioner 2 days to resign

The National Association of Adamawa State Students (NUASS) has given the Adamawa State Commissioner for Higher Education. Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Rufai two working days to resign his appointment.

Also asked to resign his appointment is the Special Adviser to Governor Muhammed Jibrilla on Students Affairs,Ahmed Marafa .

Their offence according to the student’s body is the alleged dissolution of the body on the 16th of June, 2017 and constitution of a caretaker body to run the affairs of the Association.

At a Press Conference Weekend at its Secretariat, President of the Students Union Comrade Bilal Abdullahi and the immediate past President Comrade Danladi Jonah Danlemu Jimeta warned of consequences that could follow the purported dissolution of the students union body.

“We will mobilise more than 10,000 Students and storm the Ministry”, they warned if the two government officials did not resign and if the dissolved union is not reinstated.

They disclosed that they have alerted the National Students body to intervene but were quick to add that they are equally demanding for an apology from the Commissioner for Higher Education and Ahmed Marafa for declaring their election as wrong.

The President stressed that when the election was conducted on the 18th of March, 2017, security agencies like the DSS, the Police were all present and wondered why the Commissioner and the S.A. would try to scuttle this. “They should know that this is not a Staff Association or Commissioners Association that they can use brazen power over us because they lack the power”, they pointed out. Answering a question, the student leaders attributed it to politics but could not be drawn into it.