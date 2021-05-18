Nigerians in France move to chase out Buhari from Paris

More than a dozen Nigerians in France on Tuesday marched to the Temporary Exhibition Centre, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris to “chase President Muhammadu Buhari out of town.”

President Buhari traveled to Paris on Sunday on a four-day official visit to attend the African Finance Summit.

The summit, being hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, would draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

Tuesday’s protest to harass Buhari out of Paris was spearheaded by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri .

Though, not physically present in France, Omokri was able to mobilize some Nigerian youths to do the protest.

Recall that Reno also initiated a protest against the President during his medical trip to London recently.