CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle hugs fan who wanted her ‘to feel welcome’ in Windsor
Meghan Markle is feeling the love from some royal fans across the pond.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen warmly embracing a teenage girl who wanted to make her “feel welcome” in the UK amid ongoing tension with the royal family.
Markle, who reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday, greeted local residents outside Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking to CNN, the 14-year-old girl who hugged the “Suits” alum said she felt like it was “the right thing to do,” amid “everything that’s happened” between Markle and the royal family.
“We were just waiting for her to come, and she just came near me. [She] asked my name, how my day was, how long I was waiting,” the young girl told the outlet.
“I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.”
When asked by the reporter why she reached out to give the actress a hug, the teenager said she looks “up to her in some ways, and just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
“It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together,” she continued.
“I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here and wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened.”
Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, resigned from their royal duties in 2020. They have since settled down in Montecito, Calif., where they live with their two children – son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.
Their Saturday reunion with the Prince and Princess of Wales came amid a years-long rumored rift between the two couples.
A royal insider told Page Six that it was William — who is now the next in line for the throne — who extended the invitation to his brother.
“We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” the source told us exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will have a new home with the Duke and Duchess of York.
The late monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96, leaves behind four dogs, including two corgis, one dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel called Lissy.
Queen Elizabeth is believed to have “bonded” with ex-daughter-in-law Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson on dog walks over the years, The Telegraph reports.
Last March, Prince Andrew gave his mother two puppies, Muick and Fergus, in an attempt to cheer her up after her husband, Prince Philip, was in the hospital. He died a month later at the age of 99.
The dogs had been found by Ferguson, who lives at Royal Lodge with her ex, despite their divorce over 20 years ago in 1996.
Sadly, Fergus – a dachshund-corgi mix who was named after the Queen’s uncle, who was killed in action during World War I – died at five months from a heart defect. The Queen was said to be devastated by the canine’s death, especially coming just one month after her husband’s passing.
Fergus was replaced with another corgi named Sandy, who was present for her 95th birthday. The two pups reportedly brought “constant joy” to the royal prior to her death.
The Queen took her dogs for regular walks in the gardens at Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate and was often joined by Ferguson.
“The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting,” a source told The Telegraph.
Last summer, Ferguson was invited to spend time at Balmoral Castle after many years of banishment. The Duchess had been staying at Balmoral Castle when photos of her having her toes sucked by businessman John Bryan in 1992 were splashed in the tabloids.
Prince Philip was reportedly livid and decreed that he would never stay under the same roof as his ex-daughter-in-law again.
When the Queen died, Ferguson tweeted that she would miss her ex-mother-in-law “more than words” could express.
“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth,” she wrote. “To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.”
The Queen has had a lifelong love affair with the scrappy breed of dog.
In 1933, when she was just 7, her father – then the Duke of York – bought a corgi named Dookie for her and sister Margaret. A second corgi, named Jane, later joined the family.
The Queen owned more than 30 over the years, many of whom descended from a corgi named Susan, who was given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944.
Generations of Susan’s descendants lived with the Queen until 2015, when Willow, who lived nearly 15 years, died. According to reports, the Queen was hit particularly hard by Willow’s death, as it was the end of Susan’s lineage.
A pack of corgis seemingly always followed the Queen around the palace, which Princess Diana referred to as a “moving carpet.”
Naturally, the dogs lived a life of luxury, residing in their own room in the palace, which came to be known as the Corgi Room. They slept on elevated wicker baskets, with sheets changed daily. Their menu included fresh rabbit and beef, served by a chef. And at Christmas time, the Queen made sure the dogs got stockings stuffed with toys and treats.
In 2015, it was reported that the Queen had no plans to add any more dogs to her brood. She told horse trainer Monty Roberts that she didn’t want any more young dogs because “she didn’t want to leave any young dogs behind. She wanted to put an end to it.”
However, the new puppies brought her much happiness.
Her dresser, Angela Kelly, recently revealed that her new puppies proved a “constant joy” for the monarch and “always brought a smile to everyone’s faces.”
CELEBRITIES
‘Today’ contributor Jill Martin marries Erik Brooks in New York
“Today” show contributor Jill Martin married fiancé Erik Brooks at the New York Public Library Saturday night, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
The “Steals & Deals” host tied the knot in front of 200 of her closest family and friends, including some of her “Today” show colleagues. Sources tell us her father officiated the ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother.
A rep for Martin didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Martin, 46, and her financier husband have traveled a long road to the altar. The couple first got engaged in May 2019 in the Hamptons, and the TV personality told us she was “over the moon” about the exciting development in her personal life.
“I’m shaking,” she exclusively told Page Six at the time. “I’m over the moon. I have not stopped staring at [my engagement ring]. I wake up in the middle of the night and think, ‘Was that a dream?’”
“This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” explained Martin, who met Brooks on a dating app. “Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both.
The TikTok star called Travis Barker’s son “awesome” while gushing…
“He is an amazing man, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
But life found a way for the couple to reunite, and Martin and Brooks got re-engaged on Harbor Island in the Bahamas in November 2021. She revealed that she was the one who called Brooks, 56, back up after 18 months apart.
“When I called Erik on that random Thursday a few months ago, he was shocked to hear from me,” she recalled. “He took time to process that first conversation and then we began to learn about each other again. We wanted to make sure this time would be different. Better.”
Martin added she loves the way Brooks loves her, but also “how I feel about myself when I am with him.”
CELEBRITIES
Phoebe Bridgers shares post likening Queen Elizabeth II to war criminal
Safe to say Phoebe Bridgers isn’t a fan of the royal family.
On Thursday, hours after the Queen’s death was announced, the “Motion Sickness” singer reposted a statement on her Instagram Stories that compared the royal to a war criminal.
“Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween (sic) Elizabeth II’s reign,” the post read.
“Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy,” it concluded.
Bridgers, 28, shared the post from the “RISEindigenous” Instagram account which is described as an “Indigenous artist initiative dedicated to the amplification and evolution of Indigenous art and culture”.
This isn’t the first time the pop star has been political on her social media.
Earlier this year, when news leaked that the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, Bridgers revealed that she had undergone an abortion.
“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.”
The California-born and bred artist added, “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”
The royal family has been forced to confront its colonial history when protests marred the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean last March.
They canceled an event in Belize due to a planned protest by an indigenous group.
On Thursday morning, Queen Elizabeth II was put under “medical supervision” after doctors expressed concern over her deteriorating health. William, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles all rushed to her side at Balmoral castle in Scotland.
Sadly, moments after their arrival, her passing was announced. Prince Harry arrived an hour too late.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles, who went on to become King Charles III, said in a statement that his mother’s passing was a “moment of great sadness.”
She was 96 and the longest reigning monarch in the UK with 70 years of service.
