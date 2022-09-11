SPORTS
EPL: Tuchel breaks silence after his sack as Chelsea manager
Former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has finally spoken since he was sacked by co-owner Todd Boehly.
In a statement posted on his social media on Sunday, Tuchel said he did not expect to be fired and was “devastated”.
The German, who led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021, was dismissed on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb.
“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.
“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start,” Tuchel wrote.
The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund boss has since been replaced by Graham Potter, who arrived from Brighton.
SPORTS
Boxing: Mexican star Mario Aguilar punches referee in the face (VIDEO)
A boxing referee was punched square in the face during Saturday’s night clash between Mexican star Mario Aguilar and Brandon Glanton.
Aguilar was facing unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Glanton when the incident took place. The pair were fighting it out for the vacant WBO Global title.
Aguilar headed into the fight as the underdog and suffered a second round knock out after Glanton unleashed a left hook to the body.
As a result, Glanton secured his 17th consecutive victory. However, the 30-year-old’s triumph was not what caught people’s attention on Saturday night.
Instead, it was the moment Aguilar punched the referee square in the face after Glanton moved out of the way.
The referee stumbled backwards but shrugged the incident off and instantly returned to officiating he fight.
Fans were quick to take to social media to praise the referee. One supporter wrote: ‘THE REFEREE HAS GOT A CHIN.’ While another fan said: ‘Blimey the referee took that one well. Fair play!’.
One Twitter user added: ‘[Amir] Khan would have been doing the chicken dance after that landed.’ While another said: ‘What the clip doesn’t show is the ref coming back with a steel chair.’
Others took to the social media platform to write:
Boxing promoter Loui DiBella also wrote: ‘Wow, this actually happened tonight. Best punch of the round lands flush on the ref.’
WATCH THE MOMENT THE REF WAS HIT:
https://www.facebook.com/NewsDayworldsport/videos/635771234731940
SPORTS
Swiatek beats Jabeur to win first US Open title
World number one, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final, winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to land her first US Open title and second Grand Slam of the year.
Swiatek held off a fight back from Jabeur to end the contest in the second set after the Tunisan dragged it into a tie breaker.
The Polish star made light work of Jabeur in the first set, racing to a 3-0 lead before the fifth seed got her two points on the board, but that was not enough as Swiatek widened the margin and finished 6-2.
SPORTS
Barcelona beat Cadiz 4-0, top La Liga
Xavi’s Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock-bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands.
Barca have 13 points from five matches.
Champions Real Madrid, who have a perfect record so far, can go back to the top Sunday when they take on Real Mallorca.
Frenkie de Jong scored first on 55 minutes with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski doubling the advantage ten minutes later.
Barca’s star signing of the close season Lewandowski now has six goals in five Liga matches.
The match was halted in the 82nd minute because of a presumed heart attack in the stands. Cadiz ‘keeper Jeremias Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator from the team bench and sprinted across the pitch to throw it to emergency staff in the stands.
The fan was taken away by ambulance.
“This sort of thing goes beyond football, we’re talking about a human life here, so we all agreed to stop,” coach Xavi said.
“Fortunately they managed to save him.”
Barcelona scored twice more late on, through Ansu Fati on 86 minutes and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, who made it 4-0 in stoppage time.
“It wasn’t a great game, but it was a good one,” said Xavi, who takes his team to Bayern Munich for a Champions League match on Tuesday.
Sevilla won 3-2 away at Espanyol for their first victory of the season thanks to a double from Jose Angel Carmona and one goal from Erik Lamela, who also collected a late red card as the visitors hung on for three points.
Sevilla now go to Copenhagen for the Champions League in mixed spirits.
“At 3-0 we sat back after a good first half, but their goals were a reminder of recent failures,” said coach Julen Lopetegui.
Rayo Vallecano beat Valencia 2-1 helped by an own goal from Nicolas Gonzalez. Mouctar Diakhaby scored a last-gasp consolation for the visitors.
Atletico Madrid takes on Celta Vigo in Saturday’s late game.
