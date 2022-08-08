CELEBRITIES
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star, Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 after a car crash
American actor, Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role on the action crime series “Magnum, P.I.,” has died at the age of 83.
Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 7, as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, California, on Thursday, Mosley’s daughter Ch-a Mosley.
The actor died surrounded by family after the car accident had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.
“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter said as she announced his death.
“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.” She added
Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, P.I.” alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988. Mosley also made an appearance in a more recent reboot of the hit show, as another character, John Booky, according to his IMDb page.
In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” the Los Angeles native played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”
He also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.
Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette “Toni” and three children.
Britney Spears slams ex-husband Kevin Federline’s hurtfulll comments about their children in emotional reply
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, received an emotional clap back from the Grammy-winning musician after his recent scathing comments about her in a scandalous tell-all interview with Daily Mail.
For the unversed, the ex-couple were married from 2004 to 2006 and share two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Kevin Federline revealed in his interview. via Just Jared. Moreover, amongst “a lot of things going on that” he “didn’t feel comfortable with,” Kevin commented not only on Britney’s controversial conservatorship, supporting the Spears family (who he says he remains close with!) including dad Jamie Spears, but he also had some not so nice words to say about Britney Spears’ nude photos on Instagram: “I try to explain to them [their sons], ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her honest feelings about Kevin Federline’s rant interview, bringing their kids into it. On IG Stories [Check it out HERE!], the Gimme More singer stated, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me “You should GIVE them to their dad” … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks !!!”
Furthermore, Britney Spears continued her thoughts in an IG post: “In addition to what I said on my story … As their step mom says “whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home” … I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING … are we equal now ??? As in even equality ??? Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best …,” before adding “I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!! During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”
Check out Britney Spears’ emotional Instagram post, replying to Kevin Federline’s surprising comments below:
That’s not all! Coming out in support of his wife is Sam Asghari, 28, who took to Instagram Stories [Check it out HERE!] to call out Kevin Federline for his comments against Britney Spears: “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity wich can been seen in any ad for lotion or soap. There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [Spears] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”
In another IG Story [Check it out HERE!], Sam Asghari may have quoted in reference to Will Smith’s infamous words after he shockingly slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2022: “I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after nine months
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up.
An insider tells us the pair called it quits earlier this week after nine months of dating.
“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source close to Kardashian shares.
“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
Another source also tells us that the duo’s age difference contributed to the decision.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, has been spending much of his time working on a movie in Australia, while the 41-year-old mom of four has been juggling her businesses and co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.
While Kardashian and West, 45, have gotten into public spats in recent months, we’re told he had nothing to do with the breakup.
“The divorce is moving forward, and they are focusing on co-parenting,” one of our sources adds. E! was the first to report the news.
Kardashian and Davidson’s unexpected romance began after her inaugural hosting gig on “SNL” in early October 2021.
Shortly after, the two were seen holding hands on a roller coaster before going on various dates in New York City.
A source told us at the time that the reality star was “intrigued” by the funnyman, but no labels were immediately put on their apparent tryst.
Davidson then traveled to LA to celebrate his 28th birthday with Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner. The trio even wore matching SKIMS pajamas, further raising questions about the status of their relationship.
On Nov. 18, Page Six exclusively confirmed that the two were officially a couple.
However, the SKKN by Kim founder waited until March to post Davidson on her Instagram page. In April, they made their first public appearance at Hulu’s premiere of “The Kardashians.”
Over the course of their relationship, Kardashian and Davidson went on numerous vacations together, most of which were tropical.
Additionally, he bonded with her and West’s kids: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 — so much so that he got a tattoo of their initials on his neck.
Davidson was even spoken about on Season 1 of “The Kardashians,” during which the beauty mogul detailed their bond over skincare and joked about their sex life.
He’ll appear in the flesh during Season 2. However, at this time, it’s unclear whether the pair’s split will also be featured.
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate
Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, a rep for the reality star exclusively confirms to Page Six.
News broke on July 13 that the on-again, off-again couple were expecting a son, seven months after their latest breakup.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six at the time.
“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.
An insider went on to tell us that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together and have not spoken outside of coparenting their 4-year-old daughter, True.
The “Kardashians” star welcomed True in April 2018, one year after the athlete became a dad to son Prince, now 5, with ex Jordan Craig.
While Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 following multiple cheating scandals on his part, they reconciled the following year — only for the NBA player to be unfaithful again.
Thompson admitted to having sex with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 in court documents released nine months later.
“His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,’” Kim Kardashian said in a June episode of the family’s Hulu show documenting the December 2021 drama.
The Skims founder, 41, also noted at the time that Nichols was pregnant with a son, saying, “The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a f–king baby boy? A f–king random that he sleeps with one night? F–k him!”
Nichols gave birth to a son named Theo later that same month.
