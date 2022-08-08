POLITICS
VIDEO: Pirates mock Bola Tinubu over ‘Emi Lokan’
A group allegedly identified as Pirates Confraternity has been spotted in a viral video mocking the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Members of the group, dressed in white and red attire, played on Tinubu’s buzz word: “Emi Lokan,” with a song.
They said despite Tinubu’s failing health, he was still shouting Emi lokan, which means it is my turn.
They sang: “Emi lokan.
“Baba wey no well, him dey shout Emi lokan.
“Hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, him dey shout Emi lokan.”
“Emi lokan” became a popular word associated with the APC presidential candidate after his outburst on June 3, 2022 when he vented his frustration during a presidential campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, saying it was through his efforts that President Muhammadu Buhari made it to Aso Rock after failing thrice.
He also pointed at the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who he described as “Eleyi{, being one of the products of his political hard work.
“Look at this one (Eleyi) seated behind me, Dapo, he wouldn’t have become governor without my support,” Tinubu had stated.
Tinubu made the statement while addressing the APC delegates in Ogun State.
His outburst evoked mixed feelings from Nigerians, with many loyalists of the party, including the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying the remarks were meant to slight the President and Ogun State governor.
Twenty-four hours after the drama, the Bola Tinubu Media Campaign Team dismissed insinuations that the presidential candidate disrespected the Ogun State governor.
The Director of the BAT Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga, said that the comment was “mischievously interpreted.”
‘With what I have done, my re-election will be easy’- Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he is confident that citizens of the state will re-elect him during the 2023 election based on his experience of governance.
Sanwo-Olu stated this during the Sunday Politics programme aired on Channels Television on Sunday
In response to the question about the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, the governor noted that the politics of Lagos State is not a circus and requires competent hands in order to steer the ship of the state.
He said, “If you have an emergency at 3 am, who would you call, what are your chances? Will you call a man that has the experience that has gone through the trenches before, that lives with it, that understands what the issues are and that appreciates what challenge you have even at that 3am? Or will you leave your chance to a man who does not know where the dial is and does not know what the issue of governance is?
“This is Lagos, this is an informed audience. This is not a tea party. We are talking of real governance and the lives of over 20 million Nigerians bigger than the economy of Ghana or Kenya which is in itself a country. It is not a circus, it is a real thing and I don’t want to spite anyone because I have respect for all of the candidates that have emerged and the candidate of the particular party you are talking about.
“But how do you begin to start, what about his pedigree? You can’t run a business of 100 people but you want to run an economy. The governance of Lagos is not a trial and error, you need to hit the ground running. Lagosians have seen the experience and they will vote for a man that will roll up his sleeves to keep the city safe, the biggest and safest city, that provides opportunities for people, and that is Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”
Sanwo-Olu also explained that the state has psychologically recovered from the effects of the #EndSARS protests, but the infrastructural recovery would take a much longer time.
He added, “I can say that we have recovered psychologically, but we are still working out the infrastructural recovery because infrastructure is not something that you can finish in one day, so the infrastructural renewal is still an ongoing budgetary allocation. For example, regarding the major court in Lagos, the Igbosere High Court, we are planning a 15-storey edifice that will take about 60 courts at once. It will be an imposing structure we are bringing back and this will take time.
“However, in terms of the psychology of the people, I believe that the city and myself have learned and understood our lessons because it was collateral damage that ought to have had nothing to do with it. In the last two years, people are more discerning and they can indeed see the reality of a one-day perception and a two-year perception.
“We are not taking anybody or anything for granted and conversations are going and what they want is not about what has happened but what this government is doing to improve each and every one of us, and what opportunities the government is providing for young people.”
Buhari’s nephew dumps APC after reportedly meeting Atiku
Fatuhu Muhammad, a member representing Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Muhammad, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to APC Chairman of Sarkin Yara’ A’ Ward, Daura.
He dumped the party after losing during the Party’s primary election to Aminu Jamu.
Muhammad’s decision followed a meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.
The letter reads: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress with immediate effect.
“Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No. KT/DRA/10/00002.
“While I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/ Sandamu/ Mai ‘Adua Federal Constituency while working with the Party, accept my best wishes.”
APC considers Badaru, Umahi, Akeredolu, five other Govs as Presidential Campaign Directors
Indications emerged last night that Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State may emerge as the Presidential Campaign Directors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign for the 2023 general election.
Other governors being considered include Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Sani Bello of Niger State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.
It was gathered that while Badaru has been pencilled down as the head of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign in the North, Umahi will take charge of the South.
The investigation also revealed that the ruling party has also created Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones.
Each of the six zonal directorates, it was learnt, would be headed by a serving governor.
Multiple sources confirmed that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Imo State Governor, Uzodimma will oversee the Tinubu presidential campaign in the South-east. The sources also disclosed that Governor Ayade of Cross River State will head the South-south.
According to the sources, Akeredolu will head the campaign in South-west states consisting of Lagos, while Kano State Governor, Dr Ganduje, and Niger State Governor, Bello, will head the North-west and North Central campaign teams, respectively.
Similarly, the Gombe State, Yahaya, has been proposed to head the North-east.
However, the proposal is subject to ratification by the NWC and approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.
