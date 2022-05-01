NEWS
Eid: Why we disobeyed Sultan –Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa
Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa the Islamic cleric who led his followers to observe Eid Prayers on Sunday, has defended his action.
Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, who is the head of all Muslims in Nigeria, had declared Monday as Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Sultan had announced that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443AH, was not sighted on Saturday, but Sheik Lukuwa said the Sultan’s position was not correct.
“A lecturer at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Dr. Maigari, also confirmed the sighting of the new moon at the main campus of the university and there were reports on the new moon from about 10 communities in Jega, Kebbi state, which was confirmed by the Chief Imam of Jega, Malam Bashar.”
“And Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi also confirmed the sighting of the new moon in many places in the country.
“So, we observed our Eid in compliance with the instruction of the Holy Prophet who asked us to fast and to break the fast at the sighting of the new moon. It is agreed that, obedience to our leaders, especially, the Sultan, is compulsory for every Muslim but on condition that he did not disobey Allah and His Prophet (SAW).
“You can’t take decision based on scientific evidence by astronauts because is against our religion and even Imam Malik discouraged this,” he said.
On whether, they reported their observation to the Committee on Moon Sighting, Sheik Lukwa said there was no need because they had already made up their mind.
He recalled many instances where such reports were turned down by the committee.
“In 2011, a similar incident happened. The new moon was sighted in many places and were duly reported to the committee and when they presented their report to the Sultan, he kicked against it. This was the reason why the chairman of the committee, Professor A A Gwandu, resigned at the time.”
“And there was a time, the moon was sighted at Mabera area and it was communicated to the village head of Mabera who in turned forwarded the report to the District Head of Gagi and the District head called the Secretary of the Palace severally without response.
“He then wrote to the Sultan but the Sultan replied that, the new moon would only be sighted the next day. I saw the reply. We can’t obey someone who is disobeying Allah and His Prophet (SAW),” he said.
This is not the first time Lukuwa would lead Eid prayers in defiance of the Sultan.
NEWS
VIDEO: Man destroys Tinubu’s campaign posters in Lagos
A video has surfaced online showing a visibly angry man tearing and destroying the campaign posters of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu is one of the leading candidates eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari’s job in 2023.
In the video shared by Gistloversgram, the man could be seen destroying Tinubu’s posters pasted under the overhead bridge on Mobalaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.
Bystanders could be seen in the video looking undisturbed as man went about destroying the posters
However, a man believed to be a member of the transport union operating under the bridge, stopped and chased the man away by hitting him with a stick.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW :
NEWS
Fayemi visits Soludo, welcomes him to NGF
Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday paid a one day visit to Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra in Awka and welcomed him officially to the forum.
Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, described Soludo as a “valuable asset” to the forum while commending him for the positive steps he had taken so far on assumption of office.
He said he had been following with activities in Anambra under Soludo with keen interest adding that the state had been relatively lucky with having progressive governors.
The NGF chairman said that Soludo was another addition to the long list.
Responding, Soludo welcomed Fayemi whom he described as a long term friend and thanked him for the rare visit.
The Professor of Economics said there was need for the Progressives to form coalition in moving the country forward with special interest in human capital development.
He commended the NGF Chairman for his leadership qualities at the Forum and called for effective collaboration toward nation-building.
“I appreciate you for your support since I came on board at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as Anambra State Governor.
“Anambra and Ekiti share several similarities, especially in the area of human capital.
“Anambra, as a commercial hub, has the potential to become the industrial and entertainment hub of Nigeria,” he said.
NEWS
Many feared injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos
Many were feared injured in the early hours of Sunday when a group of Muslim worshippers and hoodlums clashed in Marina area of Lagos.
The reason for the fracas, which lasted from 1am-am, according to sources remains unknown.
An eyewitness said: “I think the area boys tried to rob the Muslims during their early morning prayers and the Muslim folks resisted them which caused the fight.”
It was gathered some men from the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) later showed up and chased the hoodlums away.
