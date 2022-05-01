Sokoto community defies Sultan, observes Eid on Sunday

Some Muslims in Sokoto state observed Eid prayers on Sunday in defiance of the directive of Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, who declared Monday as Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Saturday, the Sultan, who is the head of all Muslims in Nigeria, announced that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443AH, had not been sighted.

The Muslims, majority of whom are followers of Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa , observed the Eid around 8am on Sunday.

Speaking to our reporter, Sheikh Lukwa said they had received credible reports on the sighting of the new moon in some parts of Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, the moon was sighted in five states of Niger Republic, adding, “I saw the video clip of their President declaring Sunday as Sallah day.

“And the moon was sighted in Afghanistan, Mali and many African countries and they observe their Eid today.

“Even in Sokoto, the new crescent was sighted in a community called Fakku in Kebbe local government area by eight persons, including the Chief Imam of the community. And 50 persons confirmed sighting of the new moon at Wauru village in Gada local government area of the state.”