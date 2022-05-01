NEWS
Sokoto community defies Sultan, observes Eid on Sunday
Some Muslims in Sokoto state observed Eid prayers on Sunday in defiance of the directive of Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, who declared Monday as Eid-ul-Fitr.
On Saturday, the Sultan, who is the head of all Muslims in Nigeria, announced that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443AH, had not been sighted.
The Muslims, majority of whom are followers of Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa , observed the Eid around 8am on Sunday.
Speaking to our reporter, Sheikh Lukwa said they had received credible reports on the sighting of the new moon in some parts of Nigeria and beyond.
According to him, the moon was sighted in five states of Niger Republic, adding, “I saw the video clip of their President declaring Sunday as Sallah day.
“And the moon was sighted in Afghanistan, Mali and many African countries and they observe their Eid today.
“Even in Sokoto, the new crescent was sighted in a community called Fakku in Kebbe local government area by eight persons, including the Chief Imam of the community. And 50 persons confirmed sighting of the new moon at Wauru village in Gada local government area of the state.”
NEWS
VIDEO: Man destroys Tinubu’s campaign posters in Lagos
A video has surfaced online showing a visibly angry man tearing and destroying the campaign posters of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu is one of the leading candidates eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari’s job in 2023.
In the video shared by Gistloversgram, the man could be seen destroying Tinubu’s posters pasted under the overhead bridge on Mobalaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.
Bystanders could be seen in the video looking undisturbed as man went about destroying the posters
However, a man believed to be a member of the transport union operating under the bridge, stopped and chased the man away by hitting him with a stick.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW :
NEWS
Fayemi visits Soludo, welcomes him to NGF
Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday paid a one day visit to Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra in Awka and welcomed him officially to the forum.
Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, described Soludo as a “valuable asset” to the forum while commending him for the positive steps he had taken so far on assumption of office.
He said he had been following with activities in Anambra under Soludo with keen interest adding that the state had been relatively lucky with having progressive governors.
The NGF chairman said that Soludo was another addition to the long list.
Responding, Soludo welcomed Fayemi whom he described as a long term friend and thanked him for the rare visit.
The Professor of Economics said there was need for the Progressives to form coalition in moving the country forward with special interest in human capital development.
He commended the NGF Chairman for his leadership qualities at the Forum and called for effective collaboration toward nation-building.
“I appreciate you for your support since I came on board at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as Anambra State Governor.
“Anambra and Ekiti share several similarities, especially in the area of human capital.
“Anambra, as a commercial hub, has the potential to become the industrial and entertainment hub of Nigeria,” he said.
NEWS
Many feared injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos
Many were feared injured in the early hours of Sunday when a group of Muslim worshippers and hoodlums clashed in Marina area of Lagos.
The reason for the fracas, which lasted from 1am-am, according to sources remains unknown.
An eyewitness said: “I think the area boys tried to rob the Muslims during their early morning prayers and the Muslim folks resisted them which caused the fight.”
It was gathered some men from the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) later showed up and chased the hoodlums away.
Trending
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Eid: Why we disobeyed Sultan –Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa
-
NEWS2 days ago
Look out for Shawwal moon Saturday, Sultan tells Muslims
-
NEWS2 days ago
NLC plans to shift Workers Day rally for Eid-El- Fitr celebration to avoid clashes
-
NEWS14 hours ago
VIDEO: Man destroys Tinubu’s campaign posters in Lagos
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Ronaldo tipped to dump Man Utd, join Messi at PSG
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Arrest politicians buying N100million forms, 102-year-old presidential aspirant tells EFCC, ICPC
-
NEWS2 days ago
UN Chief, Guterres to visit Nigeria after Russia, Ukraine trip
-
NEWS16 hours ago
JAMB issues fresh directive to 2022 UTME candidates