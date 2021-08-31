NEWS
Court freezes suspended Abiodun’s aide’s bank accounts, seizes Lekki home
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Tuesday ordered the interim forfeiture of the funds and properties traced to Mr Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai, the suspended aide of the Ogun Governor facing wire fraud charges in the United States.
The order covers Rufai’s property located at House 11. Omodayo Awotuga Street, Bera Estate, Chevy View, Lekki, Lagos and funds in his accounts with two new generation banks.
Justice Tijjani Ringim made the order sequel to an ex parte motion filed and argued by a counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) Ebuka Okongwu.
The EFCC joined Rufai and his firm Omo Mayodele Global Investment as 1st and 3rd respondents in the suit.
Okongwu told the judge that it was essential for the court to grant the prayer of interim forfeiture to preserve the res and prevent further dissipation of the defendants’ funds.
He furnished the judge with an affidavit sworn to by an EFCC investigator, Usman Abdulhamid, detailing the agency’s investigation of Rufai in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The investigator stated that Rufai had already dissipated a suspicious N29.37million in tranches of N5,000,000, N5,000,000, N2,730,000, N1,100,000, N2,040,000, N2,000,000, N2,000,000 and N5,000,000.
The funds were warehoused in his accounts in three banks.
Rufai was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York on May 14 over alleged $350,000 COVID-19 unemployment fraud from Washington State Employment Security Department, in the United States.
He was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Justice Ringim in a bench ruling granted the EFCC’s order as prayed in the motion paper.
“I am satisfied by the averment in the affidavit deposed to by Usman Abdulhamid and the legal submission of the counsel that this application should succeed and same is accordingly granted as prayed,” he held.
The judge also ordered the EFCC to publish the order within 14 days from Tuesday for any interested party to show cause why the funds and properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
H3 adjourned further proceedings till December 1, 2021.
According to the affidavit, the EFCC investigated Rufai’s sources of income and bank accounts.
It found that on 19th March 2020, there was an inflow of N4,500,000, which was further dissipated the same day in five tranches of N1,000,000 (in four places) and N500,000 into Rufai’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Account.
It said the transaction recurred in the 1st Respondent’s account domiciled with the 3rd Respondent.
Subsequent transactions included but not limited to “transactions of the sum of N5,000,000 on the 27th March 2020, N5,000,000 on 3rd April 2020; N2,730,000 on the 7th April 2020; N1,100,000; N2,040,000 on the 14th April 2020; N2,000,000 on the 27th April 2020; N2,000,000 on the 28th April 2020; N5,000,000 on the 13th May 2020, and numerous other transactions, which were all dissipated to his GTB Account on the same day of the inflow.
“Further analysis revealed that prior to the first inflow on the 19th March 2020, the 1st Respondents account rarely receives such traffic and huge inflows.
“Upon proactive investigative method of asset tracking and recovery conducted by the Commission, it was revealed that the 1st Respondent owns a property located at HOUSE 11. OMODAYO AWOTUGA STREET, BERA ESTATE, CHEVY VIEW, LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA,” it said.
The EFCC added that it wrote various letters of investigation activities to various financial institutions, agencies and related regulatory bodies, some of the responses of which are still being awaited.
NEWS
Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi honours DIA invitation with Falana
Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), who was invited by Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over anti-Buhari interview on Channels Television, Tuesday, honoured the invitation in the company of his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).
The DIA had invited the Olawunmi on Saturday over his views which it considered inflammatory on the breakfast show.
It was uncertain if the ex-naval officer was detained or allowed to go as at the time of filing this report.
The Director Defence Information Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, did not take his calls or reply WhatsApp message sent to his phone.
Olawunmi had described as an “aberration” the attack on the foremost military university, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) where two military officers were killed and another kidnapped by bandits.
It is an aberration; you don’t attack the Nigerian Defence Academy and get away with it,” Olawunmi lamented during the interview, adding that the NDA, like other military environments in the country, carelessly opens its doors to everyone on Friday for Jumat prayer, thereby giving terrorists the opportunity to profile the institution.
NEWS
DSS denies manhandling, harassing Kanu’s lawyers
The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegations that its operatives harassed and manhandled lawyers of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, during a visit to their client.
Kanu’s Lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday for the second time, alleged the harassment of their lawyers during a visit to their client in the custody of the DSS.
Ejiofor, who made the allegation in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said the lawyers were “practically stripped naked” during the visit which was on Monday.
He had earlier alleged they were subjected to the same treatment during another visit last Thursday.
Responding to the allegation, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, said in a message, “Not true, please.”
However, Ejiofor said they were apprehensive that no trial will commence in the circumstance until their client is transferred to the Correctional centre from DSS custody.
Ejiofor’s post on Tuesday reads: “Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was visited yesterday and in his usual practice, he extended his compliments to his millions of supporters. He is indeed eternally grateful for the overwhelming support and show of solidarity.
“It is pertinent to note that the harassment, intimidation, and manhandling of our lawyers by the DSS officials during the visit still continued despite our protest last week.
“Lawyers were ‘practically stripped naked’ while searching for incriminating materials during a court-ordered visit.
“We therefore, do not mince words in stating that it is no longer safe as it stands today for us who are visiting our Client.
“This hostile treatment is becoming exceedingly intolerable and unacceptable in the prevailing circumstance.
“We are now more apprehensive of the fact that no trial will commence in the circumstance we presently find ourselves until our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is transferred to the Correctional center.
“He cannot be tried for a one-way stereotyped conviction in the manner the Federal Government is presently pursuing this. To deny us, his lawyers writing materials and for the visits to be conducted under the atmosphere of fear and intimidation is highly unacceptable and condemnable.
“The script currently being played is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government strategy to deny him fair trial, and we cannot accept it, under no circumstance. We understand the game and the dancing pattern.
“I want you all to be reminded that the present development is a direct consequence of your prayers well answered.
“We crave for more prayers, and urge you all to continue to remain law abiding and peaceful in the conduct of your affairs. Be assured that with truth and God on our side, we will win the battle in court overwhelmingly.
“We shall continue to keep you posted as the event unfolds, but be assured that we will have reasons to rejoice in no distance time, Umuchineke. Thank you all and remain blessed.”
NEWS
JAMB cancels national cut off marks
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the national cut-off mark.
The body said it would now be left for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to determine its admission benchmark.
This decision was made on Tuesday at the 2021 policy meeting presided over by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.
The Registrar of JAMB Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who spoke during the forum said some universities such as the University of Maiduguri proposed 150, Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto proposed 140, Pan Atlantic University proposed 210, University of Lagos 200, Lagos State University190, Covenant University 190, and Bayero University Kano, 180.
According to the stakeholders, the 2021 admissions will be conducted only through JAMB CAPS and no institution is allowed to admit candidates without uploading their details onto the portal.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Miyetti Allah sect threatens to arrest Ortom when he leaves office over his anti-Fulani comments
-
NEWS2 days ago
I have document, Fulani want to takeover Nigeria – Gov Ortom insists
-
NEWS2 days ago
CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders to political parties
-
NEWS2 days ago
Yahoo boy stabbed to death in Delta after making N50m
-
NEWS2 days ago
Again, Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami, DSS lose against Igboho in court
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: Amaechi reveals ‘deal’ between Buhari, Tinubu
-
LIFESTYLES24 hours ago
Why people have sex with their exes!
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Gunmen invade Bishop Oyedepo’s church in Kogi, abduct members