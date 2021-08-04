BBNaija 2021: White Money speaks on his survival strategy

29 year old Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney during a diary session on the show on Tuesday, declared that sweeping and cooking are not his strategy to survive eviction from the show.

Putting his chances of surviving Sunday’s eviction at 70 percent, Whitemoney said fans might think his constant cooking and sweeping in the house is a survival strategy.

He, however, said he was trained that way and that he was just being himself.

Whitemoney named Maria and Pere as the two people who nominated him for eviction.

He said he knew that the two were the wildcards on the show and that is why they nominated him.

When asked how he felt about Maria nominating for eviction, he said “let Maria’s conscience do the job for her.”

Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins, Yousef and Niyi are up for eviction this week.

One of them will be evicted on Sunday’s live eviction show.

White Money known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition has successfully bought hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?

White Money took up the role of cooking in the house and prepared many delicacies for the housemates including, fried rice and chicken, okra soup and semo. His housemates have been spotted praising his cooking skills many times