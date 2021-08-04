I was Hushpuppi’s debt collector – Abba Kyari cries out

On Tuesday, Abba Kyari denied receiving funds from Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas to arrest gang member Chibuzo Vincent, claiming that the infamous fraudster simply provided him receipts for a N8 million transaction to help him recover a loan.

Mr Kyari’s remark was a striking divergence from his previous defense after the US charges. In a Facebook statement on July 29, the police chief maintained that he had no ties to Hushpuppi and that the con artist simply handed him N300,000 to help him buy native apparel.

Following allegations of how he received N8 million from Hushpuppi, Mr Kyari revised his tale and modified his Facebook post on Tuesday night as he faced widespread public mockery and police administrative action.

“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed Publicly in the Presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this. He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered.

“He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in Custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria. Generally Whatever investigation steps/Tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the Parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story,” Mr Kyari said.

Mr Kyari erased the entire message from his Facebook page just four hours after changing his narrative.