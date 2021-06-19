NEWS
ASUU to begin fresh strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another strike over the refusal of the AGF to pay the salaries.
ASUU threatened to begin another strike over what it called the deliberate refusal of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, to pay the salaries and remittance of check-off dues of over 1,000 staff for 13 months.
Dr Lazarus Maigoro, the ASUU chairman, University of Jos, gave the threat in a press statement made available to journalists in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.
Maigoro also accused the AGF of fanning the embers of discord between the Federal Government and the Union.
The statement in part reads, “Despite the directive given by Mr president to pay the salaries of all lecturers, the AGF has refused to pay their salaries ranging from four to 13 months respectively.
“Many of our members in the University of Jos and across the country have not been paid salaries from February 2020 to date.
“The AGF has completely violated the terms of the agreement signed between our union and the Federal Government.
“Ahmed Idris, from all intent and purposes, is bent on withholding the salaries of over one-thousand members of ASUU spread across Nigeria with more than a hundred of such lecturers being members of our Branch in the University of Jos.
“More worrisome is the fact that while Idris is refusing to pay these salaries, his staff in the OAGF are busy calling the affected lecturers and insisting they’ve to register with IPPIS before they are paid; some are even asked to forfeit a part of their salaries in order to be paid. So it’s very clear that this is a deliberate act on the part of the AGF and his staff.”
NEWS
Gunmen shoot UNIBEN lecturer Aimuen dead
Unknown gunmen have murdered a lecturer in the University of Benin (UNIBEN).
Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen 33, was allegedly shot dead by his assailants last Saturday, while driving into his residence in Isihor, just few hours after he parted with his friends at Ugbowo area of the City.
It was gathered that the gunmen shot the deceased severally before fleeing the scene, without removing anything from his vehicle.
It was further gathered that the matter was immediately reported at the Ugbowo Police Division.
A colleague of the slain lecturer, Mr. Endurance Aigbe, described the incident as “tragic.”
“I was with the deceased till 8 pm in the company of other friends where we both retired to our various houses.
“I was shocked to receive a call from his wife that he has been shot dead, and l quickly joined them up at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead. I am baffled,” Aigbe said.
Aimuen , who was engaged by the Institution in 2015 in the Department of Public Administration, as a Graduate Assistant, was Lecturer II until his death.
NEWS
Court acquits Sen Nwaoboshi of N322m money laundering charge
A Federal High Court in Lagos State has discharged and acquitted Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) of a N322 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, held on Friday that the EFCC failed to prove the elements of the offences for which it charged Nwaoboshi.
Aneke also discharged Nwaoboshi’s two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd – on the same ground.
He held, among others, that the prosecution’s case collapsed because “bank officials were not called to testify.”
Recall that the defendants were arraigned in 2018 before Justice Mohammed Idris, who was later elevated to the Court of Appeal.
They were then re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on Oct. 5, 2018.
In the 2-count charge marked FHC/L/117C/18, the anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants committed the offence between May and June 2014, in Lagos State.
Nwaoboshi was said to have purchased a property described as Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa Lagos.
NEWS
Workers to pay more income tax in Lagos
The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) says personal income tax of employees in the state will now cover “income from all sources” as provided under the Finance Act (FA) 2020.
Ayodele Subair, LIRS chairman, in a circular recently released by the agency, clarified the position of the FA 2020 on the personal income tax act (PITA) which applies to Lagos tax laws.
Section 29 (2) of FA 2020 amended Section 33 (2) of PITA provided a new definition of gross income for the purpose of personal income tax.
Accordingly, “Gross Income” is defined as income from all sources, less all non-taxable incomes, income on which no further tax is payable, tax-exempt items listed in paragraph (2) of the Sixth Schedule and all allowable business expenses and capital allowances.
This implies that “all statutory contributions to national housing fund, national health insurance scheme, national pension scheme, life assurance premium and gratuities as enjoyed or subscribed to, by the taxpayer, to arrive at the gross income of a taxpayer which serves as the basis for computation of consolidated relief allowance (CRA),” Subair explained.
IMPLICATION FOR WORKERS
According to PwC, this means that employees will no longer benefit from the tax relief previously claimable on income that relates to the national housing fund, pension contribution, and other tax-exempt items usually contained in the consolidated relief allowance.
The CRA is a relief granted to taxpayers to reduce the tax burden and increase disposable income.
“The new definition means that tax exempt items should now be deducted from gross emolument before computing the CRA,” PwC said in a policy document.
“As a result, employees will no longer benefit from the additional 20 percent relief previously claimable on the portion of their income that relates to the national housing fund, pension contribution and other tax-exempt items.
“The reduction in CRA would result in higher effective tax rate and lower disposable income. Employers need to update their payroll templates or applications to ensure compliance.”
Last December, the Nigerian senate passed the 2020 finance bill, amending capital gains act; companies income tax act; industrial development (income tax relief) act; personal income tax act; tertiary trust fund act, customs and excise duties tariff; value-added tax act; stamp duties act; and electronic transaction levy.
The finance act amended the definition of gross income for the purpose of personal income tax.
Also in paragraph 33 of the Third Schedule of the PITA (and section 22 of the finance act 2020), which is a catalogue of tax-exempt items, the LISR boss said it means that “all taxable persons in employment earning the gross income of national minimum wage, (currently set at N30,00= monthly i.e. N360,000 per annum) or less are expressly exempted from paying personal income tax on the employment.”
“Additional income from other sources excluding salaried employment of taxable persons on national minimum wage or less shall be subject to tax at the applicable rate(s).”
It advised all taxable persons within the state to file their statutory annual income tax returns via its electronic tax platform.
