LIFESTYLES
How long should sex last?
If you’ve ever visited a theme park, you would understand that going on various rides is the order of the occasion.
Whether you go on the crazy and adrenaline pumping or simple but fun rides, the important thing is to go on and have fun. But the sad reality is that the ride has to eventually come to an end.
After the fun and loud screams, you sadly have to get off. But, how long would you like that joy ride to last? And similar to the above analogy, how long should the sex ride last for?
According to fatherly.com, one study surveyed sex therapists, specifically regarding how long vaginal intercourse should last before ejaculation.
According to the study, one to two minutes was too short, three to seven adequate, eight to 13 desirable and anything from 10 to 30 considered too long.
But recently, some not-so-scientific data collected by sauceydates.com indicated that men and women thought sex should last for 25 minutes.
Furthermore, Medical News Today magazine said the ideal time was anything from 33 seconds to 44 minutes, with the average session taking 5,4 minutes. So, how long is your ride?
LIFESTYLES
How to become a great kisser!
The language of love is articulated and expressed in three ways: touching, sex and kissing.
While the most popular of the three is sex, we often play down the importance of kissing as a sign of affection.
According to a survey done by the State University of New York at Albany, the majority of people will straight up end a relationship because of a bad kiss, with 59% of them being men and 66% being women.
A similar study conducted by Oxford University suggested that kissing is a way for us to size up potential partners, as well as a way to keep long-term relationships together.
So, how do you master the art of kissing?
Bustle magazine shares some tips for you:
1. Keep Your Lips Moisturised
Make a point of prepping your lips before a kiss by applying lip balm. If you don’t have any on hand, sip some water to quickly moisten your lips.
2. Avoid Pungent Foods
Skip smelly foods like garlic, raw onions, cabbage, broccoli and excessive coffee and liquor, especially whiskey.
3. Follow Your Partner’s Lead
Remember that it’s all about compromise, especially if you and your partner don’t have the same technique. Not everyone kisses the same way, which is why it’s often a matter of meeting in the middle.
4. There’s More to Kissing Than Just Lips
Kissing is about the neck, the ear lobes, the collarbone, the cheeks, and maybe a bit of playbiting. When kissing, think about all these aspects in your partner and explore.
LIFESTYLES
These 7 things happen to your body when you don’t have sex anymore
There are many reasons why your sex life is dull. Break up, work stress, hectic schedules and a lot of travel is some of the many reasons why sex is stalled in many people’s lives.
When you are in the phase of sex abstinence, there is a lot that happens to your body.
If you didn’t know of it yet, here are the lists of things that happen when you stop having sex for a long time.
1. Your anxiety will increase
Some studies suggest that people who do not have sex for a long time find it difficult to cope with stress in comparison to those who have sex often.
While having sex, the brain is said to release a chemical call endorphins that plays a big role in making your mood better. So no sex means no chemicals like endorphins and thus it becomes very difficult to cope with any kind of stressful situation.
2. Men will be have to be careful of prostate cancer
Men who haven’t had sex for a very long time will have to watch out for prostate cancer.
Several studies say that men who have sex regularly have lesser chances of getting a prostate cancer, by 20 per cent at least.
Ejaculations help eliminate all the harmful substances that may be one of the causes of prostate.
3. You will be more vulnerable to flu
Your immune boosting advantages will come to a halt when you stop having sex. You will be more exposed to germs and you might even fall ill often. So lesser sex also means falling sick more often.
4. Lesser risk of UTIs
Most UTIs happen within 24 hours of sex, almost 80 % of them. While having sex, the bacteria travels to the urethra and that’s what causes infection. So for women, having sex can prove useful since there will be hardly any UTI problems.
5. If in a relationship, insecurities will just increase
If you are in a relationship and there is very less sex, then chances of insecurities growing is high.
A marriage or relationship without sex is said to be because of lack of love. There will be fears that your partner may look outside for sex and you will start doubting about his/her feelings for you.
Sex is a form of expression of love and intimacy for several couples. So when there is no sex, even when the reasons are genuine, doubts start creeping into the relationship.
6. You might no long feel like having sex
Longer abstinence from sex may completely take you off from sex. When you haven’t got it for quite sometime, your libido will be affected and you wont just feel like doing it anymore.
7. You might fall out of love
If you are in a relationship and there is no physical intimacy, you might fall out of love from your partner.
You will no longer feel the same connection and you will start finding other people more attractive than your partner. Before this goes out of hand, you must have a talk about it.
This what happens to you and your body when you do not have sex for a very long period of time.
LIFESTYLES
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
Here are some reasons why morning is the BEST time to have SEX!
You’re already in bed
Talk about minimal effort.
Simply roll over and tell your partner what you want to do to them to get them going, says Emily Morse, PhD, doctor of human sexuality and host of the Sex With Emily podcast. They’ll be less inclined to turn you down since they’re already in a prime location for getting it on. All you’ll have left to do at that point is slip out of your pajamas…unless you sleep naked, then you really have no excuse
Morning sex is an instant mood booster…
You know that rush that comes on when you’re doing something active? Getting up and moving feels taxing on the body for second, and then, all of sudden, you’re totally blissed out. You can thank endorphins, pain-killing hormones released during sex (and exercise), for that. After you climax, those endorphins create a feel-good mood that will stick with you long after your last morning moan. Take that, Monday.
…And natural painkiller.
Chronic migraine sufferer? (So sorry.) Those endorphins released during orgasm also help dull pain, say, from cramps or headaches, that might come on later in the day. Consider it nature’s ibuprofen.
Morning sex can strengthen your relationship.
The same way a morning romp in the sheets will have you feeling giddy all day long, it can also reinforce your relationship, says Morse. “During sex of any kind, you release oxytocin, the cuddle chemical,” says Morse. It’s a hormone that fosters a sense of love and attachment, “meaning when you have morning sex specifically, you’ll feel more connected to your partner all day afterward,” she adds.
As you daydream about what went down this morning, you might even get the urge to send your partner a text that says, “I can’t stop thinking about you and what you did with your tongue this morning.” And if you ride that good feeling long enough, those texts might just turn into foreplay for round two tonight
Morning sex helps combat stress.
Nothing makes you want to hide under the covers quite like your to-do list flooding your brain the moment you wake up. Ugh.
This is where the many upsides of oxytocin come in handy again. The bonding chemical is also responsible for showing stress the door. So, before you can even start worrying about your midyear evaluation at work, let an oxytocin-filled orgasm do it’s thing and mellow you TF out.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Femi Adesina attacks Obasanjo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Traditional worshippers chase out Fulani herdsmen, cows from Ondo community (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Baba Ijesha’s niece exposes Princess
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How to become a great kisser!
-
NEWS1 day ago
13 injured, 25 cars destroyed in Lagos explosion
-
NEWS1 day ago
Workers to pay more income tax in Lagos
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke pays condolence visit to Prophet T.B Joshua’s family
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gunmen invade Federal Government College in Kebbi, abduct students