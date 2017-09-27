Okorocha accuses Buhari of not treating him fairly

Weeks after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar alleged that he had been pushed to the corner by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, which he said he helped into power in 2015, another leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also cried out of not been treated fairly.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Tuesday said he has not been treated fairly despite the fact that he used his resources to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The governor made the claim at a meeting with the people of Njaba Local Government Area of the state who paid him a solidarity visit on his 55th birthday celebration.

Okorocha said he rejected a huge sum of money offered him by former President Goodluck Jonathan to dump the APC for the PDP prior to the 2015 general elections.

Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum said he refused Jonathan’s offer and remained with the APC.

He noted that in spite of his sacrifices and contributions to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari by way of preventing the PDP from rigging their way to power; he had not been treated fairly.

“Look at Rivers State where they rigged Rotimi Amaechi out by allocating over 1.2 million votes to the PDP, yet he got lots of juicy positions like the Ministry of Transport, NIMASA and all that.

“But, in all these, have you seen me complain? No, because I know that one day, my time will come and President Buhari will remember me,” he said.