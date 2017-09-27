IPOB sues Buratai, demands Kanu’s whereabouts

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Tukur Buratai, to the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

The group is asking the court to compel the army chief to produce its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in the suit, filed, on Wednesday, said Kanu’s known last contact was with the military personnel who attacked his premises in the course of their Operation PYTHON DANCE II, on September 14.

The IPOB leader’s counsel, in the suit stated that Buratai was in the best position to produce Kanu in court.

“We just filed an application for prerogative order of habeas corpus commanding the Chief of Army Staff to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court”