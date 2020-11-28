Fraudster dupes activist Deji Adeyanju of N9.5m

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has been dumped.

He was dumped of N9.5 million after investing in a business with a friend.

The friend was said to have convinced Adeyanju to invest in the business but later absconded with the money

Adeyanju , who share his unfortunate experience said alleged scammer has gone underground.

The activist said he has lodged a complaint with the police, who are now hunting for the fraudster.

He noted that the incident has completely changed his perception of investing in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“My new 2021 resolution is to invest outside Nigeria even if it’s a restaurant in London or Dubai. I invested some money recently in a business and someone duped me of N9.5m. Looking for the guy with police now. This is one of the most painful things about investing here. Lying & cheating is in the DNA of most Nigerians. Just sad “