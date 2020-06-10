APC Chairman taunts Tinubu over Obaseki’s certificate

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Anslem Ojezua has taunted the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu over the certificate scandal involving Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ojezua was reacting to the clearance by the authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) that Gov Obaseki actually graduated from the university in 1979.

Ojezua noted that the clearance by the authorities of UI has shamed all those who have been witch hunting Governor Obaseki that he never graduated from the University.

Apparently referring to Tinubu, Ojezua said “This is not a case of Toronto or Chicago”. UI is not a University that you just walk into and graduate.

Recall that Tinubu a former governor of Lagos was enmeshed in a certificate scandal in 1999. Tinubu had claimed he attended Chicago State University as indicated in his INEC form 001 filled when he contested the Lagos State governorship poll.

A firebrand lawyer and human rights activist, late Gani Fawehinmi, went to court to compel the Inspector General of Police to investigate Tinubu. Fawehinmi did not live long enough to finish the lawsuit.

Tinubu is believed to be supporting the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole against Obaseki.

Oshiomhole and Obaseki who were allies, are now at daggers drawn with the former backing another aspirant for the APC governorship ticket.

Oshiomhole had on Tuesday, joined critics of the governor to question his educational qualification.

“Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out – how did he pass senate screening of those days? I’m aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass screening.

“How come the UI allowed him then. Did he do a remedial? which was not unlikely. These are questions. Many (who) came in especially in education and linguistics, did remedial for one year and if the result was good, gained direct entry and graduated three years after,” Mr Oshiomhole said after inaugurating the APC’s screening and appeal committees for the Edo election.