2023: Popular NURTW chieftain, Mustapha Sego tackles cabals over Tinubu

Treasurer of the Lagos State council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle who is popularly known as “Sego” has warned the so called ‘cabal in the presidency to stop their hatred for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Sego warned the cabal not to treat Tinubu like they did to Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola.

Sego in a post on his Facebook page on Monday , noted that no amount of calumny against Tinubu, the South-west is solidly behind the APC leader in his aspiration to become the President in 2013.

He noted that cabal cannot continue to dictate to the people of South-west who to support when it comes to choosing their leaders, adding that the South-west has agreed to support Tinubu in 2023.

The NURTW boss warned that the people of the South-west will resist any attempt to impose anybody on them in 2023

His is words: Why will the Cabals insist on choosing for us in the Southwest ? We wanted Awolowo, they preferred Akintola. We wanted Bola Ige ,they preferred Falae. We wanted MKO, they gave us Obasanjo. We are collectively pushing for JAGABAN, they are presently shopping for options.

This time around, we will resist and shame them all. On your Mandate we stand, Bola !