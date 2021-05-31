SPORTS
Victorious Chelsea stars return to England with the Champions League trophy (Photos)
Chelsea’s victorious players have returned to Cobham in England with the Champions League trophy after winning their second European title on Saturday May 29.
The Blues overcame Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday night thanks to Kai Havertz’ calmly taken first-half goal.
Chelsea captain, Azpilicueta said after the match: ‘That’s done, we are very happy, we will celebrate, we are champions of Europe again after nine years, second time in our history.
‘I’m pleased that I could get my hands on the trophy that I missed before. But that’s gone, we are part of the history of Chelsea and then we will go for the next challenge. ‘I was proud to lead the team out but I wanted to be prouder.
SPORTS
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Argentina’s hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended “in view of the current circumstances,” CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country endures a record coronavirus surge.
The South American football body, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over deadly unrest, said it was considering other offers to hold the tournament.
“CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina,” the governing body tweeted.
“CONMEBOL is evaluating the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.”
An Argentine poll published on Friday found that most respondents were against holding the tournament as the country experiences its worst phase of the pandemic so far.
Less than two weeks before the Copa America’s scheduled start, Argentina is under a nine-day lockdown and experiencing record daily infections.
Argentina had presented its “strict protocol” to CONMEBOL to host the tournament in its entirety, which involved preparing additional stadiums.
The Copa America was originally due to take place last year, but was postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On 20 May CONMEBOL rejected a plea by Colombia to further delay the June 13-July 10 tournament following a wave of protests and social unrest, coupled with an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.
It left Argentina as the sole host, but a survey conducted by pollsters Poliarquia among a representative sample of 1 274 city-dwelling adults, found that 70 percent believe the country should withdraw.
Only 20% believed the championship should continue on Argentine soil, and 10% were undecided.
SPORTS
Ronaldo will stay with Juve, says girlfriend Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus, stunning girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed.
The Spanish brunette confirmed the 36-year-old, whose future has been the subject of months of transfer speculation, was going nowhere this summer.
Georgina, set to star in her own docu-reality show on Netflix, made her comments as she was filmed walking in the street in her homeland.
She was asked in Spanish: “Is Cristiano staying at Juventus or not?”
After a moment’s silence she turned to the camera filming her and replied: “He’s staying.”
Her comments about her partner appear to rule out a return to Manchester United for the Portuguese striker.
Reports earlier this week claimed the Red Devils were interested in swapping Paul Pogba with the Juve star, who has linked up with the Portugal national team for the Euros.
Rodriguez, who has a three-year-old daughter called Alana Martina with her partner and plays mum to his other three children, has been spotted in her native city of Jaca.
The 27-year-old is believed to have reached the northern Spanish city by private jet before being driven around in a white Rolls Royce.
Georgina is known to have visited the dance academy where she honed her ballet skills.
Jaca mayor Juan Manuel Ramon said: “We are delighted she has returned to Jaca where she grew up.”
SPORTS
Chelsea’s boss Tuchel speaks on winning Champions League
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel said he was grateful and speechless after his side’s trash Manchester City 1-0 to clinch the UEFA Champions League cup on Saturday night.
Chelsea scored the only goal of the game through Kai Havertz in an explosive final held in Porto, Portugal.
It was redemption for Tuchel, who as coach of PSG, lost last year’s final to Bayern Munich by the same scoreline.
The German described the feeling as “incredible” and explained what they planned to do in the game.
“To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it. Wow. I don’t know what to feel.
“I was so grateful to arrive a second time [in the final. I felt different. We were somehow… You could feel it getting closer.
“The [players] were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave and create dangerous counter-attacks,” Tuchel told BT Sport.
Thousands of Chelsea fans were in the crowd of 14,110 to see their team lift the trophy in the Dragao Stadium.
The final match had been moved from Istanbul with Portugal operating under less severe coronavirus restrictions.
Manchester City won the domestic championship by a distance but lost to Chelsea both in the league and FA Cup.
It now means Blues manager Thomas Tuchel completed a whirlwind story of success since taking over from Frank Lampard in January.
Defeat in their first UEFA Champions League final means Manchester City remain without the biggest prize in European football.
This is in spite of billions of dollars being spent over the years by their Abu Dhabi owners.
Chelsea are kings again and Tuchel has glory at the second attempt having lost in the final with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season.
