Quality Control Analyst Job at May & Baker Nigeria
Job title: Quality Control Analyst Job at May & Baker Nigeria
Company: May & Baker Nigeria
Job description: May & Baker Nigeria Plc was founded on September 4, 1944 as Nigeria‘s first pharmaceutical company. It has its origin… Job Location: Nigeria Working Hours: Full-time Responsibilities Reporting to the Quality Control Manager, the incumbent…
Location: Enugu, Enugu State – Abuja, FCT
Job date: Wed, 15 Jun 2022 06:51:14 GMT
Procurement Officer Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited
Job title: Procurement Officer Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited
Company: Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited
Job description: Sinoma Nigeria Company Limited is a Chinese construction company for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction…
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Sun, 29 May 2022 01:37:59 GMT
Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria
Job title: Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria
Company: Frigoglass Nigeria
Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal…
Location: Nigeria
Job date: Sun, 05 Jun 2022 04:47:02 GMT
Supply Chain Manager Job at Aldelia Nigeria
Job title: Supply Chain Manager Job at Aldelia Nigeria
Company: Aldelia Nigeria
Job description: Aldelia Nigeria – Our client in the FMCG sector is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position…
Location: Kano, Kano State
Job date: Sat, 28 May 2022 05:18:14 GMT
