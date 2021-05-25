PHOTOS: Tinubu, Akande, others meet Buhari

The prize money all clubs in the premier league got in the 2020-2021 season has been revealed.



Manchester City clinched this season’s Premier League title, with weeks to spare.

But despite their success this season, it has been revealed their prize money actually went down this year compared to what Liverpool got last year for winning the premier league.



According to The Times, City netted £163million for their efforts this campaign- made up of their £123m ‘equal share’ payment given to every club in this season’s Premier League -and then a further £40m for winning the title.



Runners-up Manchester United pocketed £38m, meaning their overall total was £161m.



However, last season’s champions Liverpool received £177m for winning the 2019-20 title – £14m more than City earned this year.



And even City themselves were awarded more last year despite only coming second, pocketing £175m in 2019-20.



Last season there was a £79m gap between the £177m handed to champions Liverpool and bottom-placed Norwich’s £98m.



This year, that gap reduced to £38m, with bottom side Sheffield United earning £125m compared to City’s £163m.

See the full list below.