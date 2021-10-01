NEWS
Nigeria At 61: World leaders wish Nigeria well
French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind have congratulated Nigeria and its people on the celebration of the country’s 61st Independence Day Anniversary.
The world leaders sent letters to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Kovind, according to Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the Indian leader observed the friendly and deep-rooted tie between his country and Nigeria.
He conveyed his best wishes to the Nigerian leader as well as the continued prosperity of the country.
“India and Nigeria have warm, friendly and deep-rooted ties. Our multifaceted relations have further been expanded and strengthened by regular and cordial engagements at various levels.
“India and Nigeria have strong relations. Despite challenges during the pandemic, our economic relations have gained strength,” the Indian president said.
Merkel wished Buhari greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.
Mrs Merkel, who thanked President Buhari for his kind words and felicitation for her recently, telephoned the President on Thursday.
Macron extended France’s congratulations to the Nigerian people and the President.
He said France values the special relationship between the two countries, which is based on cooperation and longstanding mutual support to each other in the economic field.
Macron’s letter reads: “Mr. President,
“On the occasion of the national day of the federal republic of Nigeria, I am pleased to extend to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the French people, my warmest congratulations, which also go to all Nigerian Citizens.
“You know my personal attachment to the relationship between France and Nigeria, the continent’ leading economic and demographic power. I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relation at all fronts.
“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field. I was happy to welcome you to Paris on May 18th, on the occasion of your participation in the summit on the financing of African economies. The creation of the Franco- African Business council which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, will I hope, allow the birth of many more structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies. The number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years, and I am delighted that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between our two countries. Finally, the participation in a few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New African-France Summit in Montpelier will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.
“We can do even more together because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional, security and global issues. I, therefore, hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects.
“Renewing my best wishes for success, please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration.”
Nigeria at 61: President Buhari preaches unity [FULL TEXT]
President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to ensure that the country remains united despite agitations for secession in some parts of the country.
This was contained in a speech delivered at the closing edition of Nigeria@60 celebration on Thursday night at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
In the speech, President Buhari pledged that his government will continue to provide the enabling environment for citizens to achieve their dreams “while we count on their support to make Nigeria a better place for all”.
Full speech:
“I am very delighted to be addressing you today as we conclude the activities marking our sixtieth anniversary celebration as a Nation. Looking at the activities lined up for today’s event gives me a great deal of comfort that no matter the challenges we face as we go through the Nation building process, we would always come out better.
“Nigeria is undoubtedly a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio – cultural diversity which needs to be positively harnessed to forge a greater Nigeria.
“For this diversity to translate into positive gains that would ensure an inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth requires that we Nigerians consistently embrace the ethics and values that unite us in spite of our diversity, appreciate our individual and collective role in nation – building and forging ahead as a people with a common vision as a strong and indivisible nation.
“For me, this is the key message of today’s activities. Today’s event is anchored on the importance of our discovering our great Nation TOGETHER and not discovering it in our individual spaces as we are wont to do. I am sure some of us have gone through the various stands at this venue and as we went through the Discover Nigeria pavilion, we must have been struck with not only the beauty but also the intensity of the common strands running through our culture.
“As we all march towards building the Nigeria of our dreams, Government will continue to provide the enabling environment for citizens to achieve their dreams while we count on their support to make Nigeria a better place for all.
“We must all come together to propagate a new and positive narrative that Nigeria is ready to harness her own resources to become a global player in commerce, governance, arts, sports and other fields of endeavour.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, I want to emphasize that, for the attainment of any sustainable development, unity is important. Let us unite as a nation and be irrevocably committed to one indivisible Nigeria.
“I am, therefore, very excited to be unveiling the book “Discover Nigeria” because it broadly makes the case why we should always be positive about our country.
“As I look round this hall and marvel at the scenery, I feel the more challenged to keep my word in my 2021 Democracy Day speech “My commitment to bequeathing a sustainable democratic culture remains resolute, my pursuit of a fair society remains unshaken and my desire to see that Nigeria remains a country for each and every one of us has never been stronger”
“I will like to also congratulate the Inter-Ministerial Committee of Nigeria at 60 that have put all these wonderful displays together.
“Finally, I wish to congratulate all the awardees of today’s event and to encourage Nigerians to work hard in our respective callings to make sure that we bequeath a better country for those coming after us.
“This award is unique, not only to the recipients but to the Nation as it marks a significant epoch in our Nation’s history, just like the Centenary awards. Being different from the Nigerian National Merit Award, it has given us another opportunity to encourage Nigerians that individual achievements would always be rewarded.
“As we close the sixtieth anniversary celebrations today and look forward to the beginning of a better, brighter and greater Nigeria come tomorrow, when we begin our sixty first year as a Nation, it is my hope that our march to unity and greatness gathers momentum.
“Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.
Buhari approves new salaries, retirement age for teachers
Teachers in Nigeria will begin to enjoy the new salary structure promised by President Muhammadu Buhari from January 2022. They will also enjoy elongated years of service from 35 to 40.
The good news was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba on Thursday in Abuja at a symposium organised by the Ministry of Education.
The symposium is part of activities to mark the forthcoming 2021 World Teachers Day with the theme “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, the minister noted that work was being concluded on the enhanced salary structure.
He further disclosed work was also being concluded on other incentives promised by the president during the 2020 World Teachers’ Day.
He stressed that the other incentives ranged from allowances, housing, training, to elongated of service year from 35 to 40.
“The President has approved the enhanced salary structure and we will finish it very soon.
“The president specifically approved that it should take effect from 2022.
“We are doing all to finish it to ensure that by January 2022, teachers should get the remuneration they deserve.
“We are fast tracking the process of implementation to see that by the end of year we will be able to tell Mr President that all the incentives he has approved are ready for implementation,”he said.
He further said: ” The President has taken the lead by approving a far reaching and revitalising programme for the teaching profession in this country and there are many soft incentives in that.
“All that is required is for other actors down the line like state governors, the National Assembly and others to key into this initiative and ensure that the implementation is seamless.
“For instance, we are tired of hearing how long teachers are being owed salaries in states.
“It is criminal. So, with the new initiative, we have incentives to attract the best brains and retain them in the teaching profession.
“All welfare issues including housing, training and retraining, enhanced remuneration, allowances are being taken care of,” he said.
He commended Nigerian teachers for the sacrifice in spite of the many challenges faced in the course of their duties.
He, urged them to retune themselves to fit into the new normal occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic by being more technology savvy.
The Guest Speaker at the event, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly changed world education system, with African countries most hit.
Ajiboye, who is the Registrar and Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council(TRCN), said every country of the world was affected by the pandemic.
He, however, said while some continents were able to quickly adjust to the new normal, African countries including Nigeria found it difficult t adjust to a technology base learning.
He said: “our problem in Africa was compounded as only one third had access to internet facilities.
“In Nigeria, about 62 per cent of the population have access internet facility.
“Unfortunately about 97 per cent of the number are in the urban areas, creating huge digital divide between the urban and rural areas.
“We know that government tried helping to bridge the gap by engaging the media especially radio for those in the rural areas but not much was achieved with that.”
He said the new normal of use of Information Communication Technology(ICT) for teaching and learning had come to stay and the Nigerian teachers could not afford to be left behind.
He encouraged teachers to take up ICT trainings in order to be relevant in the 21st century, adding that the role of the teacher was gravitating more towards that of a facilitator.
Ajiboye assured that the TRCN would continue to play its role in developing a career path for Nigerian teachers among other things.
Femi Adesina’s impostor Jamiu to rot in jail for 28 years
Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Thursday imposed 28 years imprisonment on a self-styled Alfa in Ilorin over offences bordering on fraud and obtaining by false pretence, contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.
The prison time is to be observed at Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin.
Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar while delivering judgment held that the prosecution had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that the self-acclaimed Alfa Jamiu was guilty of the allegations brought against him by the anti-graft agency.
The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on, June 14, 2019 arraigned the defendant on four counts, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Jamiu allegedly presented himself as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, to defraud a South Korean National, Keun Sig Kim to the tune of N30 million.
The 33-year-old Jamiu, while parading as senior government official deceived the foreign national to collect various sums of money under the pretext of securing for him an NNPC approval/ marketing form and license certificate to buy crude oil in Nigeria.
In the course of interrogation, Alfa Jamiu claimed that he used the money to conduct sacrifice for the petitioner.
According to him, part of the money was used to buy vulture, elephant skin, elephant intestine, skull of a lion and liver of gorilla used as ingredients in the sacrifice.
In the course of trial, counsel to the EFCC, O. B Akinsola called two witnesses including Detective Dare Folarin who narrated how the defendant was arrested and how several fraudulent funds were traced to his bank accounts.
The Prosecution tendered evidence on how Jamiu obtained the sum of $88,521.41 from his victim under the guise of helping him to procure approval form from the NNPC. The EFCC also gave account of how the defendant impersonated some senior government officials including the then Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru; National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mrs. Aminat Zakari and Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, among others.
The defendant did not controvert the charge or the evidence tendered by the EFCC.
Justice Abdulgafar found Jamiu guilty of the four counts brought against him and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on each count, which is to run concurrently.
In addition, the judge ordered the forfeiture of some properties recovered from the convict, which are proceeds of his unlawful activities. They are a four bed-room bungalow measuring 1813.132 located at Oke-Foma in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, a Toyota Corolla Car, One Plasma Television, Home Theatre, Freezer, Generator, Washing Machine and LG Air Conditioner, to the Federal Government.
The court also ordered restitution to the victim of the crime.
