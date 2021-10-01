Nigeria At 61: World leaders wish Nigeria well

French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind have congratulated Nigeria and its people on the celebration of the country’s 61st Independence Day Anniversary.

The world leaders sent letters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kovind, according to Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the Indian leader observed the friendly and deep-rooted tie between his country and Nigeria.

He conveyed his best wishes to the Nigerian leader as well as the continued prosperity of the country.

“India and Nigeria have warm, friendly and deep-rooted ties. Our multifaceted relations have further been expanded and strengthened by regular and cordial engagements at various levels.

“India and Nigeria have strong relations. Despite challenges during the pandemic, our economic relations have gained strength,” the Indian president said.

Merkel wished Buhari greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.

Mrs Merkel, who thanked President Buhari for his kind words and felicitation for her recently, telephoned the President on Thursday.

Macron extended France’s congratulations to the Nigerian people and the President.

He said France values the special relationship between the two countries, which is based on cooperation and longstanding mutual support to each other in the economic field.

Macron’s letter reads: “Mr. President,

“On the occasion of the national day of the federal republic of Nigeria, I am pleased to extend to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the French people, my warmest congratulations, which also go to all Nigerian Citizens.

“You know my personal attachment to the relationship between France and Nigeria, the continent’ leading economic and demographic power. I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relation at all fronts.

“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field. I was happy to welcome you to Paris on May 18th, on the occasion of your participation in the summit on the financing of African economies. The creation of the Franco- African Business council which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, will I hope, allow the birth of many more structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies. The number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years, and I am delighted that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between our two countries. Finally, the participation in a few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New African-France Summit in Montpelier will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.

“We can do even more together because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional, security and global issues. I, therefore, hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects.

“Renewing my best wishes for success, please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration.”