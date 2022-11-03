Netizens call out Bola Tinubu for denigrating Funke Akindele

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu came under heavy criticism for denigrating the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Funke Akindele.

Tinubu had on Wednesday told his supporters that it is insulting to mention Akindele’s name in his presence.

Tinubu stated this at the Lagos APC secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba during the party’s caucus meeting.

His supporters during the meeting had sung a campaign song, describing Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to Tinubu’s anointed candidate, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Who is Funke Akindele before Sanwo-Olu of Lagos? She is an ant,” the supporters sang.

“Don’t even bother to mention her name in my presence. It is an insult. It is disrespectful,” Tinubu replied disdainfully.

But soon after the video of the event emerged online, netizens couldn’t help but call out Tinubu for his hypocrisy.

Commenting on Tinubu’s statement, a Twitter user wrote, “The Fact That Tinubu Is Vexed At The Mention Of Funke Akindele’s Name, It Means Whatever PDP, Jandor And Funke Are Doing In That Lagos, They Should Double It, E Dey Touch Amoda.😂”, While another said, “That Jagaban denigrating Funke Akindele. A woman who struggled from the grace to stardom? Who is Seyi Tinubu pls? This is an insult in womenfolks to be honest and this man doesn’t deserve our votes.

One social media user even asked whether Tinubu will have said this if Akindele was contessting under the APC platform . The comment read, “Tinubu said it’s disrespectful to mention Funke Akindele in his presence; Really? But I bet it won’t be disrespectful if she’s contesting on the APC platform or singing him praises. His statement reeks of pr!de, which isn’t surprising cos this is someone who feels very entitled..”

Another Twitter user said:” It is very disrespectful to mention funke Akindele but MC Oluomo is a goal.”