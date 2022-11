The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo on Saturday demonstrated what it means to serve.

MC Oluomo was spotted controlling traffic at the ever-busy Church/Brown Streets junction in Oshodi.

While coming back from an engagement, MC Oluomo met a huge traffic jam at the junction

He alighted from his car and resumed duty as a traffic officer.

He directed traffic to the admiration of both motorists and pedestrians.