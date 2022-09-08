NEWS
King Charles III releases first statement since becoming Britain’s monarch
His Majesty King Charles III has paid tribute to his mother in his first public statement as Britain’s new monarch.
It comes after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died today (Thursday), aged 96. The announcement was made this afternoon after an earlier statement from her doctors expressing concern for her health.
All of the Queen’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, rushed to be by her side. Prince William and Prince Harry, made the journey to Scotland while Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, remained with her and William’s children. Meghan is thought to have remained in London.
King Charles III has now released his first statement since becoming the new monarch.
He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Announcing The Queen’s death this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
NEWS
Final picture of The Queen before she died aged 96
This is the final photo of the Queen taken in Balmoral before she tragically died aged 96 on Thursday. The picture was taken on Tuesday (September 6) as Her Majesty welcomed the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and asked her to form a Government and become Prime Minister.
It marked the first time the 96-year-old monarch carried out the key duty at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at Buckingham Palace. The meeting took place in Scotland due to her ongoing mobility issues.
Buckingham Palace announced the Monarch’s death this evening (September 8).
The Prince of Wales is now King following the death of his mother.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Britain will now enter a period of national mourning, as tributes flood in from around the globe, hailing the Queen’s unwavering commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.
On September 7, The Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest.
Charles and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, rushed to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home. More family members joined and tragically her death was announced this evening.
NEWS
Military kits, foreign currencies found in home of terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu- DSS
The Department of State Services (DSS) has recovered incriminating materials in the residence of Tukur Mamu.
Mamu is the negotiator between the Nigerian government and terrorists who abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28.
On Thursday, DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya said security agencies executed the search warrant.
He listed items found as military accoutrements, large amounts of different currencies and financial transaction instruments.
Afunanya told reporters that Mamu would soon be charged to court.
The DSS took custody of the citizen on Wednesday after he was intercepted in Egypt.
Mamu was held by Nigeria’s foreign partners in Cairo on Tuesday while on his way to Saudi Arabia.
The negotiator is the publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald newspaper.
NEWS
Prof. Egbewole emerges 12th VC Unilorin
Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University of Ilorin, Malam Abidu, has announced a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution.
He is a 61-year-old Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole.
Malam Abidu Yazid, announced the development at a press briefing held at the permanent campus of the university in Ilorin on Thursday.
He said the emergence of Egbewole, who has been with the university community for the last 25 years, followed a rigorous selection procedure.
Egbewole, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), will take over from the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, whose tenure ends October 15, 2022.
Yazid, disclosed that 13 candidates were shortlisted out of 29 applicants for the post of the Vice-Chancellor.
The chairman said the University of Ilorin placed a nationwide advertorial for applicants and through its website and mounted a special search process through which the council reached out to not less 56 people in Universities and other institutions both at home and abroad, but only 29 applications were received.
He said the “Council constituted a selection board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates and in the end we 13 candidates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions.
Yazid, however, added that the shortlisted candidates had their applications processed for over a period of four days before the council decided to settle for Egbewole.
He said the choice of the council for the new Vice-Chancellor was based among other things on “who would be sympathetic to the needs of the students and be mindful of the needs and aspirations of the institution’s host community.
“We interacted with them and processed their application over a period of four days.
“We checked and double-checked their credentials. We closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the University.
“I am glad to inform you that the Council, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN as the twelfth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin”, Yazid said.
