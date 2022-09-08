King Charles III releases first statement since becoming Britain’s monarch

His Majesty King Charles III has paid tribute to his mother in his first public statement as Britain’s new monarch.

It comes after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died today (Thursday), aged 96. The announcement was made this afternoon after an earlier statement from her doctors expressing concern for her health.

All of the Queen’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, rushed to be by her side. Prince William and Prince Harry, made the journey to Scotland while Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, remained with her and William’s children. Meghan is thought to have remained in London.

King Charles III has now released his first statement since becoming the new monarch.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Announcing The Queen’s death this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”