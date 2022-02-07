NEWS
Canada protests: State of emergency declared in Ottawa
Ottawa, the capital of Canada, is in a State of Emergency (SOE) following a declaration on Sunday.
Mayor Jim Watson explained that the measure was to deal with protests that already shut down many parts of the city.
Thousands of truckers and sympathizers have been on the streets for nearly two weeks despite government warnings.
The ‘Freedom Convoy’ commenced in January in opposition to the Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers.
Watson warned of “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” due to ongoing demonstrations.
The Mayor said the SOE “highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government”.
The protesters demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration carry out thorough health reforms.
The government would not yield on the vaccination rules, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino stated on Sunday.
Ottawa police are collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration and other evidence for use in criminal prosecutions.
Why I visited UK – Tinubu
Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has insisted his journey to the United Kingdom was not for medical reasons.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader returned to Nigeria on Sunday after 10 days.
A terse statement on his social media accounts Monday morning informed the public that the trip was about 2023 election.
It said the presidential aspirant had “consultations with Nigerians and other stakeholders in the diaspora”.
“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to continue consultations in line with his intention to seek the office of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.
A cross-section of Nigerians are worried about Tinubu’s foreign trips that have become frequent in recent years.
Last year, the politician was in London for nearly three months on health grounds. President Muhammadu Buhari and several others visited him.
Tinubu underwent a surgery on his right knee and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy”, according to his media office.
Benin Republic government extends Sunday Igboho’s detention for six months
Contrary to speculations following the announcement by an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, at the weekend that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, will soon be released from detention, the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed his incarceration for another six months.
The renewal came less than two days after Olajengbesi made the announcement though he has since resigned from the team of Nigerian lawyers handling Igboho’s case.
Olajengbesi in a post on Facebook had written that “Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yoruba land. He is no doubt a courageous man. This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail.”
However, counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on Sunday night disclosed that the Benin Republic government has renewed the incarceration without any hearing.
Alliyu had stated that “the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”
This development is a blow to the hope generated among his camp of supporters following Olajengbesi’s announcement as they have been expressing worries over his prolonged stay in detention.
Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since he was arrested at the Cotonou airport by the West Africa’s nation security forces while he was trying to visit Germany in July 2021.
The 49-year-old agitator left Nigeria for Benin Republic after the Federal Government declared him wanted and he has since spent over 200 days in detention in Benin Republic prison.
A Beninise court had blocked the extradition move of Igboho to Nigeria while ruling that the activist be remanded in prison pending further hearing.
Nigeria’s VP, Osinbajo to announce 2023 presidential bid after APC convention
Nigeria’ Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will launch his 2023 campaign immediately after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, slated for Saturday, February 26., sources close to the vice-president said.
Sources close to Osinbajo’s strategy team hinted at the weekend that in spite of the ongoing campaigns against his currently rumoured bid for the presidency by some interests in the South-west, where he hails from, Osinbajo had made up his mind to give the presidency a shot.
Even more instructive, inside sources claimed, was the fact that Osinbajo had received the blessing and the charge to go ahead with his ambition from his spiritual father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.
The source said, “Take it to the bank, he will run and he is declaring soon after the APC convention. All is set, including premium consultations already done. The coast is clear and the journey is looking good. I believe prof is also motivated by the increasing level of support from across the country, especially, the youths of this country.
“From the north to the south, tell me where he has visited recently and the charge has not been that he should contest? He has capacity, competence and knows what the issues are. Importantly, he can also sell them – I mean the issues. So, why will he not run? Why should the bitterness and envy of some minions stifle him?”
Osinbajo, who sources said was unfazed by the growing allegation of betrayal and the push for him to stand down his ambition for his former principal and supposed benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who had since declared his intention to run, was said to have described the attacks against him as the real motivation to take his chances.
The source added, “In fact, none of such bothers him. But he has done one thing though, he has called his supporters and pleaded with them never to talk down on Tinubu or engage in a mud fight with his support groups, even in the face of obvious provocation.”
Although Osinbajo has refused to officially talk about his aspiration, despite the growing support for him to succeed Buhari, he is said to have been holding high level consultations with prominent Nigerians, many of whom have encouraged him to give the aspiration his best shot possible.
Osinbajo’s motivation to run for the presidency in 2023 according to the sources stemmed from the first time he acted as president, when Buhari was away on medical leave to London, during which he took far-reaching decisions in the national interest. It was further gathered that taking active charge during the period provided the vice president both the confidence and impetus to desire to succeed his current boss.
An APC member, who is favourably disposed to Osinbajo’s aspiration, stated, “It may be right to admit he stands a really good chance to succeed President Buhari after eight years as his deputy. He is an insider, who has had the opportunity of seeing things from high and serious vantage position, especially, having acted before on behalf of his boss.
“Although that may not be enough to get the presidency of Nigeria, because I believe and I know there are some politics directly connected to being the president of Nigeria. But, how well Osinbajo fits into that conversation is another debate altogether. From the list of those currently strutting the turf, he stands a really good chance, except the election is not his to lose.
“But, file this away, he is contesting and would declare after the APC convention. I am aware of that. There’s actually no stopping him. The supports have been sweeping and encouraging and for him, this opportunity might just be once and might never come his way again. Sincerely, he has nothing to lose throwing his hat in the ring. After all, he is already a frontline aspirant.”
Asked if it was true that Adeboye had given his blessing, the party chieftain, who would rather maintain anonymity, stated, “I am not privy to that, but it’s also a simple logic. Osinbajo is a pastor in Redeem and Baba Adeboye would never leave one of his own to support someone else. I also believe he must have hinted him. Honestly, the days ahead will be interesting.”
