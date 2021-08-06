NEWS
Bishop Oyedepo reveals the secret behind his WHITE suits
Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed the reason for wearing white suits most of the time.
Bishop David Oyedepo, founder/General Overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel has revealed why he loves wearing white suits.
Bishop Oyedepo said he loves white suits because they are the cheapest.
Speaking at the Church of God Mission (CGM) MEGACON 2021 on Friday in Benin, Edo State, Oyedepo said he loves white suits because they don’t fade.
The theme of the MEGACON 2021 is tagged ‘FOCUS ON CHRIST TO DISCOVER AND FULFILL DESTINY’
“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it”
I used to crack joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear. If I don’t change, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fades to white.
Shake-up in police, as IGP Baba deploys new CPs to 13 States
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has approved the immediate deployment of 13 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to head 13 states, including Abuja.
A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said on Friday that the posting of the Senior Officers was part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.
The affected State Commands and Commissioner of Police posted are: Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.
Other Senior officers deployed are CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.
Mba said the IGP, while charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, has assured citizens of sustained efforts by the Force in stabilizing security in the country.
“He enjoined citizens in the affected States to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery. The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect,” he said.
Christians storm demolished EYN church, pass vote of no confidence on CAN chairman
Over 50 pastors and thousands of youth groups mostly from different denominational Churches on Friday converged at the demolished site of Local Church of Brethren, LCB, under Ekkliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), a.k.a Church of Brethren Maduganari ward in Borno State to pray and seek God’s intervention.
DAILY POST reports that the Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) on Thursday demolished EYN church for allegedly flouting land laws.
The church members who were not happy with the outing of BOGIS and what happened on Thursday that led to shooting of church members called on the Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to immediately reconstruct the destroyed Church building.
This is coming at the instances where Borno State Governor, Zulum on Thursday in a state wide broadcast appealed for calm, and ordered for immediate investigation into the matter, so as to punish anyone found wanting.
The governor has equally delegated his Deputy, Umar Kadafur who visited the victims in the hospital and ordered for settlement of their medical bills.
Addressing journalists at the demolished site of the Church on Friday, the pastor in-charge of EYN Maduganari, Reverend Shawulu Auta Ndahi, condemned the killing of one of his church members who attempted to protect the Church from demolition, stressing that, there is nothing worth on earth that can compensate life.
“We have gathered here today to express our displeasure over what has happened to our Church and its members.
“Yesterday (Thursday) at about 11am, we received a distress call that some officials of BOGIS in company of some CJTF and graders came and demolished our Church with all facilities destroyed
“In the process, some of our members started hurling stones at the officials of BOGIS, before Some CJTF members opened fire after seizing their communication gadgets, which led to the killing of Mr. Ezekiel Bitrus. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
In view of this unwholesome conduct, we are hereby displaying all our Certificate of Occupancy and other relevant documents used in acquiring this land which are legal documents.
“Therefore, as a Church which believes in peace and unity, we have some immediate demands from Governor Zulum to; immediately reconstruct our demolished Church and other facilities including our pure water factory.
“Although, there is nothing on earth that can compensate for life, we requested the state government to immediately assist the families of the deceased and those who sustained gunshot wounds currently receiving treatment at a state Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.
“We called on the state government to immediately remove Engineer Adam Bababe from heading BOGIS which is an agency of government tasked with responsibility of land maintenance.
“The Church which has 99% of its membership and citizens of Borno, also want the state government to lift the ban on teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in all our primary and secondary schools as it has been the practice in the past, as the constitution allows for freedom of worship in the country,” the cleric stated.
Also in his own address, the Youth CAN Chairman Metro, Mr. Sunday Ishaku, while making his condemnation on behalf of Christian youth groups, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and quick recovery for those who sustained injuries during the avoidable fracas.
Ishaku, however, passed a vote of no confidence on the CAN Chairman led by Bishop Naga, whom he allegedly took some officials/individuals to meet with Governor Zulum some hours after the incident at the Government House just for their selfish interest.
“We are disappointed with the CAN leadership under the Chairmanship of Bishop Mohammed Naga, because as I address you today, Bishop Naga has failed to officially come out with a statement regarding this unwholesome treatment meted to us by BOGIS and men of CJTF,” Ishaku alleged.
Suspected cultists behead KwaraPoly student
Suspected cultists have killed a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin simply identified as Olawale.
The head of Olawale which was cut off elsewhere by the suspected cultists was kept in a black nylon bag and dropped in the Challenge area of Ilorin.
Olawale who was a student of Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin also sells and repairs phones at Challenge in Ilorin before he was killed.
Shop owners and friends of Olawale were shocked to see his head in the black nylon bag, flung in a place not far from his shop.
One of the male shop owners who craved anonymity said in an interview with Vanguard,”We saw a black nylon bag with blood oozing out of it when we came to open shop. The nylon bag was dropped when nobody was here.
“It was in an attempt to know the cause of the blood that we discovered that it was a human head and it happened to be that of Olawale who used to be one of us. We still saw him yesterday”
Also, the mother who confirmed the development expressed her agonies in an interview with journalists.
According to the mother, “Olawale left home past 8pm on Monday morning. But when he didn’t return on time which was unusual of him, I called his number several times but there was no response. We now decided to report at the ‘A’ Division police station and also go to his school and search hospitals if perhaps he had an accident.
