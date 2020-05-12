See how a DPO greeted Oluwo of Iwo during a visit to his palace (Photos)

The new Divisional Police Officer deployed to Iwo Police Divisional Headquarters paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1.

On arrival at the palace, the DPO greeted the monarch with a salutation.

While the policeman saluted Oba Akanbi, the monarch replied him with a handshake .

The action of the DPO has caused division online with some saying the police officer was wrong for saluting a civilian while others are saying the traditional office is a revered one hence anything is allowed.…

Recall that the monarch has been involved in several fights with religious and traditional leaders.

He was recently suspended by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers for allegedly assaulting Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a land dispute in Iwo land.

The assault reportedly took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

Was the DPO right to have saluted the controversial monarch

What are your thoughts.