PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu apprehends Danfo driver for driving against traffic

Irked by the flagrant abuse of the Lagos State Traffic Laws, Governor Babajide Sanwo_olu on Thursday evening came down hard on a Danfo driver who drove against traffic on Eko Bridge.

The governor , who was returning to Government House after attending a function on the Island, was shocked with the way the driver was driving despite following ‘one way’

The Governor, on sighting the vehicle, ordered his convoy to stop.

He alighted from his car and immediately ordered that the vehicle be impounded.

He also directed that the driver be prosecuted in line with the provisions of the Traffic Laws.

The governor, who had earlier in the day signed an Executive Order that extended LASTMA’s work hours to 11pm, said his government will empower LASTMA to do more.



