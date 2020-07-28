PHOTOS: Popular NURTW chieftain, Mustaph Sego acquires N30m Mercedes Benz GLE 450

Treasurer of the Lagos State council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustaph Adekunle popularly known as “Sego” has gotten himself a new sleek Mercedes Benz, GLE 450.

The price of the car is estimated to be Thirty million Naira (N30,000,000).

Sego is widely known for his sense of fashion as well as his taste for luxurious cars.

Sego took his Facebook page on Tuesday, where he shared a photo of the newly acquired car.

He went on to caption the photo with post. “You see, the way you think and feel about yourself, including your beliefs and expectations about what is possible for you, determines everything that happens to you”.

With this latest acquisition, Sego, who is also a Zonal Trustee of the NURTW in South-west, has added the fifth car to his fleet of exotic cars.

Other cars in his growing fleet include a black 2015 Range Rover Sport and a black Lexus SUV.

See photos of the latest car acquired by Sego below: