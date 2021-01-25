Ondo stops BBC’s live broadcast of South-west governors meeting with Fulani herdsmen

Officials of the Ondo State government on Monday prevented the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) from showing live footage of the meeting between the governors from the South-west and Fulani herdsmen.

The meeting, which was held at Dome Centre in Akure had all the six governors from the zone in attendance.

The meeting was also attended by Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa States.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the ultimatum issued by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the herders to vacate forest reserves in the state and is also expected to help find a lasting solution to the repeated clashes between herders and farmers in relation to killings and kidnappings in the six Southwest states.

The BBC had started live broadcast of the event shortly after leaders of the Miyetii Allah arrived the venue of the event.

The station was, however, stopped from continuing with the broadcast shortly after the governors arrived.