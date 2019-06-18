Killers of MC Oluomo’s aide, Mamok, arrested

Almost four years after the gruesome murder of Olayinka Mamowora (a.k.a Mamok),, his alleged killers have been arrested.

Three suspected killers of Mamok are now in police custody undergoing investigation.

Mamok was killed on September 30, 2015 inside a barbing saloon in Oshodi while cutting his hair.

Before his death, Mamok was a very close ally and point man to the Lagos State Treasurer of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Oshodi chapter chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, otherwise known as MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo and the Late Mamok

The suspects were arrested in Oshodi in the last one week Among those arrested is a leader of a faction of the NURTW in the area, Taoreed Adedigba also called Taloskibo Others arrested were Ayuba and Evans.

Three other principal suspects, Ikechukwu Jeff (IK), MD Fred and Ibrahim Olowo are said to be on the run.

Ayuba and Fred are said to be Talo’s loyalists and members of his deadly team.

A source at the Lagos Police Command told NewsDay that the arrest of Ayuba led to the arrest of Talo and Evans.

Ayuba was arrested on Tuesday last week by operatives from the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos Police Command over the spate of fighting in Oshodi.

He confessed to partaking in some of the fights and killings in the area. He also mentioned some of Talo boys as accomplice.

He also confessed that he was the one that led the team that killed Mamok in 2015. He stated that he was the one that fired the shot that killed Mamok.

The police later stormed Talo’s office in Moyosore Complex at Bolade Oshodi to arrest the other suspects named by Ayuba.

In the course of the arrest and search, three riffles were found in Talo’s office.

Talo was said to have told the police that the guns were for his members’ protection against attacks from rival groups.

Taoreed Adedigba alias Talo

He also told the police operatives that he was ready to offer himself for arrest instead of his boys being arrested.

He was arrested on Wednesday and detained at the Anti-Cultism Unit in Gbagada.

He was later released on Thursday after bribing the police with N1.5m.

He was rearrested on Sunday after Ayuba insisted that they killed Mamok in revenge for the death of Olayemi Eniola alias Baba Esi, who was allegedly killed by Mamok on April 9, 2015.

Mamok was said to be the one that fired the shot that hit Baba Esi on the head, which resulted in his death.

Talo, a close ally of Baba Esi, who was present when Baba Esi was shot narrowly escaped death. He was also hit but managed to escape.

The source at the Police Command added that operatives are on the trail of other fleeing suspects.



He also confirmed that the three suspects have been flown to Abuja for further interrogation.

“They are now in police custody in Abuja undergoing investigation,” the source added.