El-Rufai: Those who recharge their phones with more than N200 won’t get palliatives in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday said only those who recharge their phones with N200 credit or less in a month will benefit from the second phase of the state’s palliatives to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic.

El-Rufai spoke as a quest speaker during the 24th edition of the Platform. The event was held online.

El-Rufai said his government intents to focus on the urban poor in the distribution of the palliatives during the extended lockdown in the state.

He added that government will rely on community leaders to identify the vulnerable in their communities who don’t have phones.

According to him, “We are using the mobile networks to know people that top up the credit units for their phones with N200 or less in a month. Those are also people that we consider to be poor and vulnerable.

Kaduna State is currently on 30 days lockdown to ensure community spread of the virus was halted, as well as ensure the disease was not transported into the state.

Recall that Almajiris deported from Kano State last week brought 21 cases of COVID-19 to Kaduna State.