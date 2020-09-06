Edo Election: Apostle Suleman prays for Gov Obaseki (PHOTOS)

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday made a surprise visit to the anointing church service of the OMEGA Fire Ministries Worldwide in Auchi.

Obaseki thanked the worshippers for their prayers and urged them to continue to pray for Nigeria and the peaceful conduct of the Edo governorship election.

“I am not going to campaign even though the election is near because the General Overseer will not allow his altar to be used for political campaign but I want to tell you to shun violence and pray for peace in the election”, he admonished them.

Following his brief speech for which he received cheers from the worshippers, Apostle John Suleman prayed for peaceful conduct of the election and strength for Obaseki who knelt down before the whole church.

Suleiman also prayed for Obaseki’s deputy, Phillip Shuaib.

Recall that last week, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu also worshipped with Apostle Suleman.